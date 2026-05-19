I use AI in these articles for research — particularly if I can’t find a particular study or news article. In fact AI is somewhat better than using a search engine, and the fact is that since Gemini now underpins the google code anyway, one may as well use an AI for this purpose.

Grok is particularly good at finding obscure studies that I read in the past on a particular subject, and also good at finding webpages or news articles.

I certainly don’t rely on Grok for summaries of information however. I asked Grok for a “study that looked at subclinical myocarditis before and after covid vaccination by measuring heart indicators” — among others Grok gave me this answer among others:

Mansanguan et al. (2022): Prospective cohort of 301 Thai adolescents (aged 13–18) receiving the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) vaccine. They assessed cardiovascular effects, including troponin levels and other indicators. About 2.3% showed evidence of possible subclinical myocarditis/pericarditis (elevated troponin or other markers). Many cases were mild or asymptomatic.

Note that it looks from Grok as though it’s a very mild effect but the actual abstract says this:

Cardiovascular manifestations were found in 29.24% of patients, ranging from tachycardia or palpitation to myopericarditis. Myopericarditis was confirmed in one patient after vaccination. Two patients had suspected pericarditis and four patients had suspected subclinical myocarditis.

Most of these ‘resolved’ within 30 days — but I have heard an expert (Professor Angus Dalgleish) say that myocarditis never really ‘resolves’ — it is permanent heart damage.

TRUST BUT DEFINITELY VERIFY EVERYTHING

My advice to anyone using AI for research or for any purpose in which accuracy is important is verify every single piece of information. AI hallucinations and misinterpretations are inevitable. We must protect ourselves from inaccuracy by checking every link.