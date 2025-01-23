A relative of mine is on the NDIS — the National Disability Insurance Scheme — and needs care and help with shopping as he is disabled. In some ways one should be grateful for this scheme as it certainly means that my family doesn’t have to provide care for him, in that sense this scheme is helpful and saves us trouble and money.

However, when someone arrived to do his shopping today, my relative gave him the list. It was pretty clear that this professional shopper was unable to read or understand English: he took photographs of the items so that he could recognise them when he was in the shops. However, when he returned from his shopping expedition, he had the numbers all wrong (three bottles of iced coffee instead of one, fifteen packs of cereal instead of two, etc). My relative refrained from blaming this guy, and instead rang up the provider after he left, which is being paid $82.50 an hour to provide this service (they are probably paying the poor illiterate guy the minimum wage to do it, $24 or so), and my relative asked them why they are employing this man when he can’t read or write or even understand English.

The provider justified their choice of employee saying, “We employ a diverse workforce.”

Basically the only job that the provider should be doing is providing someone who can do the job; reading and writing English is essential for this job and that should be the only criteria, plus one or two other things, like being able to walk and being able to tell the time and add up dollars and cents. This whole idea that they have a duty to do anything other than that is just ideological rubbish.

Anything apart from this basic job is actually a waste of money.

What we see in Australia is the inveterate waste of taxpayer funds; they are essentially p*ssing our hard-earned taxes down the drain with every aspect of public service. The NDIS is just one example, and possibly the worst, and there’s more: apparently 90% is fraudulent use of taxpayer funds with many family members forming little incestuous circles, “you pat me on the back and I’ll pat her and she’ll pat you”, where Uncle Jack funds Aunty Martha and she funds Auntie Jean, who is funding Uncle Jack.

Instead of providing the amount of water we need, the Water Board in Western Australia spends publicity money and money on psychomanipulative advisors whose job is to determine what the best way is to stop people using as much water; and this because we have apparently been in an emergency requiring permanent water restrictions for about the last 25 years. (How about a little planning? Instead of trying to stop people using extra water, make sure we have enough water.)

Instead of providing the electricity we need, in a State that has massive coal reserves, our government closed down the coal mines in a fit of virtue signalling and, finding that the coal fired power was needed even more because of the many houses that have unreliable solar panels that only work when the sun shines — you see the power stations have to keep running day and night just in case there’s a peak and they suddenly need to up the coal contribution — our power companies, instead of using our own coal which has been dug from the ground, have been shipping it from Sydney.

Yes, we look enviously at the US, and wonder who to vote for in our own upcoming elections, because most of them are just bloody useless, especially Albanese and his mob. .