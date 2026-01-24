This is a gripping near death experience.

Howard Pittman (?1929-2019) was a baptist hell-fire and brimstone preaching pastor who was a policeman and was running for sheriff in his town at the time of his near death experience. He ran an orphanage, and rescued children who had been badly abused; he truly did good works that many of us would think should qualify him for heaven. He had a heart attack when stepping out of his car, his wife got him to hospital, where he was clinically dead for 15 minutes.

First he says he went to complete darkness in hell — where a strip like a confetti braid floated down from above with the scripture written on it “It is appointed unto all men once to die, after this to judgement,” Hebrews 9:27.

Howard realised this was his appointed time to die.

Knowing his scripture, Howard asked God to extend his life, as God had extended Hezekiah’s life. (2 Kings 20:2-5)

Then the most beautiful voice you could imagine spoke to him, promising “stop - no more pain — security peace rest — all that you’ve ever wanted — just don’t breathe”. Because the voice was offering ‘Peace and Security’ Howard realised it was not God, it was Satan. At that time was breathing with great effort. He realised this voice was Satan’s voice and cried out for it to go away.

Then angels came to him and took him to see Ephesians 6:12 being acted out, like a stage play in front of him: he saw Satan’s battle-planning table, where regional principalities were planning out campaigns and discussing their plans: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Then the angels took him up to the gates of the third heaven to plead his case.

The angels wouldn’t let him go through the gates of heaven, they stopped him there and said “If you go there you would have to stay there, then you can’t come back out until it’s time for you to return” but in telling his story Howard said he was still in love with ‘this piece of clay,’ (his physical body) and said to the angels, “If I go in I wouldn’t be able to come out, that means my physical life is over, but you told me I could ask Him for more time on earth.”

The angels replied that he if he wanted to plead his case before God he would have to stand outside the gates and explain to God why He should give him more time on earth.

So Howard came to the gates and was allowed to plead his case. There was total silence. Howard reminded God about all his good works; he says, “That’s what I was basing it all on, all my good works. He never said a word till I had finished, then He answered me.”

Then God’s voice spoke, a voice that sounded like thunder, he says it was not anything like the voice Satan had used on him; God said, “Your faith is dead. Your works are in vain. The life that you lived and offered to me as a life of Christian service is an abomination that I rejected in the Pharisee. What made you think that I would accept it from a Laodicean-type Christian? In fact, untold millions are living the same type of life that you lived, and they stand in danger of My everlasting wrath.”

Howard says, “I couldn’t believe that he was talking to me. I’m a preacher, I’m a teacher, I’d just told him about all my good works what I’d done.” And I said, “No Lord, wait, you don’t understand!”

God replied, “You didn’t do those works for Me, you did them for a false god.”

Howard said, “Lord I worked for you, I called You Lord every day.”

God said, “You never made Me Lord”

Howard told God that he had been serving Him.

God replied, “No you weren’t. You served a false god. Satan’s number 1 selling false god, S E L F”

Instantly I knew every single thing He said was true I couldn’t move, I was laying on my face in the spirit, Second time, I never opened my mouth Then He began to talk to me in a compassionate tone, and I heard it, this is my Father, He was hurting for me, the smallest most insignificant flesh I was silent. I didn’t ask Him for life. I didn’t ask Him for anything else.

Elsewhere, Howard gives his testimony on https://howardpittman.com and this is what he says about this experience:

For the first time in my life, I saw in my mind's eye who God really is. For the first time I met God as God truly is, my real Father, my very best friend. As the realization of who God is flooded my soul, great and painful sorrow also came. Sorrow came when I realized that through disobedience I had hurt my Father. This realization and sorrow produced actual pain which was not just a guilt feeling but actual pain similar to what one would experience in the flesh when one sustains a physical injury. At this point in time, God started dealing with me in sorrow and no longer did the tone of his voice express pity. Instead, the sound was of genuine sorrow. I suddenly realized that God was hurting too. God was hurting because I was hurting. Being a true and just God as God is, God had to allow me to suffer the pain and God could not lift it from me. Although God had to allow me to suffer the pain, God would not allow me to suffer it alone. God the most High, the most Supreme, the Creator of all, the Father of all would not let me suffer alone.



By this time I suddenly realized that my physical life was not so important after all. What I was really concerned about now was what my Father wanted. His will had suddenly become the first thing of my life and my physical life was no longer important. This is when God gave me back my physical life. Only when I reached a place that my life did not mean anything to me, did God give it back to me. Now that the prodigal son had returned, the Father could talk at last. God could tell me what my trip to heaven was all about and that God had a message God wanted me to tell people on Earth. "I now repeat for you point by point the entire five point message that God gave me to deliver to this world today.

5 point message

God gave Howard Pittman a 5-point message to give to the church, with some provisos:

I was not to ask anyone to hear this but he knew which ones were supposed to hear it He was sending me to His church All I had to do was go where I’m asked. If I get an invitation go. If I wasn’t supposed to go there He’d close the door but if He opened the door no one would close it.

This was the his summary of the 5 point message God gave to him:

Number 1: This is the Laodicean church age in which we live today where the overall majority of so-called Christians are exactly that: ‘so-called’ — their mouth professes but no heart possesses — it’s time to wake up Number 2: your adversary is a personal and powerful adversary — Satan the devil — he is anointed Number 3: If you ever expect to have any of God’s power manifested in your life you’re going to have to live the life — not talk it — you’re going to have to walk it Number 4: As it was in the days of Noah so shall it be in the days of the Son of Man. Keep your eye on the Eastern sky because your redemption draws nigh because we have reached the days of Noah once again. When we look at history we see that mankind in the days of Noah had but two priorities: wealth and pleasure. Number 5: the main one that he sent me back for. Matthew 3:11-12 quoting John the Baptist. “I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance. but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire: Whose fan is in his hand, and he will throughly purge his floor, and gather his wheat into the garner; but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire.” The baptism of the Holy Ghost — so to speak — is going to come with fire — he’s going to burn up the chaff. A lot of people think that the baptism of the Holy Spirit is the speaking in tongues — it may well be — but the real evidence of the Holy Spirit is the fire burning up the chaff in the individual. And that’s going to take tribulation.

On being asked to summarize the fifth point, he said, “True baptism in the Holy Spirit — some people speak in tongues in the Holy Spirit and go to the honky tonk Monday morning. You know who they are. But the fire is coming. True baptism in the Holy Spirit is going to bring fire and [burn the] chaff in the life of the individual.”

