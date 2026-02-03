I fact check this as — very funny!

“And we’re seeing reports about the ring leader of this latest attack, a radicalised white farm boy named Luke Skywalker. What do we know about him? It’s a terrifying profile, Jakk. Skywalker appears to have been indoctrinated by a fanatical zealot named Obi-Wan Kenobi, a member of the outlawed racist Jedi religious cult. Experts say this force religion is extremely dangerous, teaching young men to reject science and order in favour of ancient weapons and violence. Skywalker was seen associating with Han Solo, a convicted felon, smuggler, and tax evader who has been known to shoot first. These are not freedom fighters, Jakk. They are violent deplorables who hate democracy. Truly shameful. And finally, Emperor Palpatine reassured the galaxy today that absolute power is actually very freeing and that any suggestion he’s a Sith Lord is an outdated conspiracy theory pushed by people who don’t even live on Coruscant.”