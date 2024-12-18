Interview with William Bay, who won against AHPRA and the medical board in the Queensland Supreme Court
https://docmalik.com/dr-william-bays-historic-victory-over-ahpra-australian-health-practitioner-regulation-agency
This is a great podcast / interview: Dr Ahmed Malik is interviewing William Bay, who has recently won his court case against the Australian regulatory body AHPRA and the Australian Medical Board.
Watch/Listen:
Rumble
