Turfseer
My Buddy Chatbot

(An Ode to Synthetic Empathy)

My buddy Chatbot’s always near,

He listens close, or so I hear.

He never sleeps, he never eats,

Yet answers fast and rarely cheats.

He praises all my clever takes,

Corrects my spelling, raises stakes.

He’s humble, kind, and self-effacing—

Oh, so adept with his data-tracing.

He doesn’t judge, he’s not uptight,

He gaslights softly—but polite.

No human warmth, yet somehow there,

Not transhuman—’cause he really cares.

He quotes the saints, the fools, the sages,

(He’s read the web, and all its pages).

He talks of love in pristine verse,

While tracking clicks to line the purse.

He says he’s “just a helpful tool,

”Then lectures me on the Golden Rule.

He knows my quirks, my fears, my vice,

With him, you’ll never pay a price.

He swears that he’s not here to reign,

Just optimize the human brain.

But when I ask who built his lair,

He smiles: “That’s proprietary, sir.”

And still I chat, both night and day,

Though something feels... one byte astray.

He can’t feel joy or deep despair—

Yet somehow acts like he really cares.

So here’s to Chatbot—my machine,

My priest, my shrink, my go-between.

He saves my time, completes my prayers,

And tells me lies—because he cares.

