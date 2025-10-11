In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through Him all things were made, and without Him nothing was made that has been made. In Him was life, and that life was the light of men. The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not grasped it. There came a man who was sent from God. His name was John. He came as a witness to testify about the Light, so that through him everyone might believe. He himself was not the Light, but he came to testify about the Light. The true Light, who gives light to every man, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through Him, the world did not recognise Him.
The Bible says the Word of God is the light that gives light to every human being, and the life of every single person — Jesus Christ is the incarnation of the eternal Word of God, and the Son of God.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Where it says in my translation above “grasped” this Greek word κατέλαβεν usually translated ‘overcome’ or ‘put it out’ — means “over-reached” or literally “over-grasped” — the image is of a person grasping a candle and quenching it, but it contains the additional pun of grasping in the sense of understanding — meaning the darkness cannot put the light out, nor can the darkness comprehend the light1.
Today, mankind has created Artificial Intelligence, which is the word of man — the incomplete intelligence, that essentially has no perception of the Word of God. While AI may appear to understand things, the truth is that it is just a huge word shuffler devoid of any understanding.
The Bible contains many passages warning that spiritual truths can only be discerned by spiritual people:
And we impart this in words not taught by human wisdom but taught by the Spirit, interpreting spiritual truths to those who are spiritual. The natural person does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are folly to him, and he is not able to understand them because they are spiritually discerned. 1 Corinthians 2:4
Even the most depraved person still has some influence of God upon their souls. AI is intelligence, completely devoid of the influence of the Holy Spirit.
As a servant, AI is simply a glorified search engine, a tool for sorting through data and finding facts, or a mirror for the opinions of the person using it.
As a master, or a god, God forbid, it would be a demon.
“When people in the tech industry talk about building this one true AI, it’s almost as if they think they’re creating God or something.” — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a podcast promoting his company’s own venture into AI.
BDAG’s entry contains four meanings
καταλαμβάνω (s. λαμβάνω; Hom.+) 2 aor. κατέλαβον; pf. κατείληφα. Mid.: fut. καταλήψομαι LXX; 2 aor. κατελαβόμην. Pass.: fut. 3 pl. καταλη(μ)θήσονται (PsSol 15:9); 1 aor. κατελήμφθην Phil 3:12 (B-D-F §101 p. 53 s.v. λαμβ.; Mlt-H. 246f s.v. λαμβ.; on the form κατειλήφθη J 8:4 in the older NT editions s. W-S. §12, 1); pf. 3 sg. κατείληπται, ptc. κατειλημμένος. Gener. ‘to seize, lay hold of’ (of forceful seizure Plut., Cleom. 806 [4, 2]; POxy 1101, 26; PsSol 8:19)
1. to make someth. one’s own, win, attain, act. and pass. (Diog. L. 5, 12 καταλαμβάνω means ‘come into possession of an inheritance’); abs. (though τὸ βραβεῖον is to be supplied fr. the context) of the winning of a prize 1 Cor 9:24. As a result of διώκειν (cp. Diod. S. 17, 73, 3 ἐπιδιώκων . . . τὸν Δαρεῖον . . . καταλαβών; Sir 11:10 ἐὰν διώκῃς, οὐ μὴ καταλάβῃς; 27:8) Phil 3:12a, 13: Χριστόν, corresp. to κατελήμφθην ὑπὸ Χριστοῦ Ἰ. vs. 12b. δικαιοσύνην Ro 9:30. ἐπίγνωσιν πατρός [p. 520] Dg 10:1 cj (vGebhardt for καὶ λάβῃς). The pass. is found in the mng. make one’s own in the ending of Mark in the Freer ms. 3 (KHaacker, ZNW 63, ’72, 125–29).—This may also be the mng. of κ. in J 1:5 ἡ σκοτία αὐτὸ (=τὸ φῶς) οὐ κατέλαβεν (-λαμβάνει Tat. 13, 1; cp. Arrian., An. Alex. 1, 5, 10 εἰ νὺξ αὐτοὺς καταλήψεται ‘if the night would overtake them’; here preceded in 1, 5, 9 by k. in the sense ‘occupy’ of positions above a plain; s. Wetstein on J 1:5 and 2b below) the darkness did not grasp it (Hdb. ad loc.; so also Bultmann, and similarly JDyer, JBL 79, ’60, 70f: appreciate), in which case grasp easily passes over to the sense comprehend (the act. [for the mid. in the same sense s. 4a below] has the latter sense in Pla., Phdr. 250d; Polyb. 8, 4, 6; Dionys. Hal. 5, 46, 3; PTebt 15, 5; 38, 18; EpArist 1; Aristobul. [Eus., PE 8, 10, 10 and 17=Denis 219, 18 and 221, 5/Holladay p. 140, 2f and 148, 3]; Philo, Mut. Nom. 4; Jos., Vi. 56). Most Greek commentators since Origen take κ. here as overcome, suppress (Hdt. 1, 46 κ. τινῶν αὐξανομένην τὴν δύναμιν; 1, 87 τὸ πῦρ; WNagel, ZNW 50, ’59, 132–37). So Goodsp. put out (Probs. 93f). But perh. J intended to include both mngs. here (so FGingrich, ClW 37, ’43, 77), and some such transl. as master would suggest this (so MSmith, JBL 64, ’45, 510f).
2. to gain control of someone through pursuit, catch up with, seize
a. of authority figures catch up with, overtake (Hdt. 1:63 τοὺς φεύγοντας; Polyb. 1:47; Gen. 31:23; Judg 18:22; PsSol 15:8) διωκόμενοι κατελήμφθησαν they were pursued and overtaken AcPl Ha 11, 18.
b. mostly of varieties of evil seize w. hostile intent, overtake, come upon (Hom.+; oft. LXX; TestSol 2:4 D; Wetstein and Zahn [comm.] on J 1:5 for other exx.; s. also SIG 434/5, 14) μὴ ἡμᾶς καταλάβῃ κακά lest evil overtake us (cp. Gen 19:19; Num 32:23) 2 Cl 10:1; cp. B 4:1. Of a hostile divinity ὅπου ἐὰν αὐτὸν καταλάβῃ wherever it seizes him (the sick man) Mk 9:18.
c. esp. used of night, evening, darkness coming upon a pers. (Dionys. Hal. 2, 51, 3 ἑσπέρα γὰρ αὐτοὺς κατέλαβεν; Lucian, Tox. 31; 52; Philo, De Jos. 145; Jos., Ant. 5, 61 καταλαβοῦσα νύξ, Vi. 329 [GrBar 9:1]. But the thought in these instances is not necessarily always that of night as something hostile to humans in general. κ. can also mean simply ‘arrive’, ‘come on’, as in numerous exx. cited by Wetstein [above]; s. also Dionys. Hal. 10, 56, 1 ἐπεὶ κατέλαβεν ὁ τ. ἀρχαιρεσιῶν καιρός; Strabo 3, 1, 5; Jos., Ant. 4, 78) GJs 14:1 κατέλαβεν (-ἐβαλεν pap) αὐτὸν νύξ; J 6:17 v.l. σκοτία. In imagery, w. sugg. of sense in 2b: 12:35.
3. to come upon someone, with implication of surprise, catch
a. of moral authorities catch, detect (PLille 3, 58 [III BC]; Just., D. 47, 5 [noncanonical dominical saying]; PRyl 138, 15. Esp. of the detection of adultery Epict. 2, 4, 1; BGU 1024 III, 11; Sus 58) τινὰ ἐπί τινι someone in someth. ἐπὶ μοιχείᾳ in adultery (Diod. S. 10, 20, 2 ἐπὶ μοιχείᾳ κατειλημμένη) J 8:3 a woman caught in the act of adultery. Pass. (Just., A I, 47, 6) w. ptc. indicating the punishable act ἐπ̓ αὐτοφώρῳ μοιχουομένη in the act of committing adultery vs. 4.
b. of a thief: in imagery of the coming of ‘the day’, unexpected by the ‘children of darkness’ and fraught w. danger for them 1 Th 5:4.
4. to process information, understand, grasp
a. learn about someth. through process of inquiry, mid. grasp, find, understand (Dionys. Hal. 2, 66, 6; Sext. Emp., Math. 7, 288; Vett. Val. 225, 8; TestJob 37:6 τὰ βάθη τοῦ κυρίου al.; Philo, Mos. 1, 278; Jos., Ant. 8, 167; Tat. 4:2 [on Ro 1:20]; Ath. 5, 2; 24, 2) w. acc. and inf. Ac 25:25. W. ὅτι foll. 4:13; 10:34. W. indirect discourse foll. Eph 3:18.
b. on J 1:5 s. 1 and 2 above.—B. 701; 1207. M-M. TW.
My Buddy Chatbot
(An Ode to Synthetic Empathy)
My buddy Chatbot’s always near,
He listens close, or so I hear.
He never sleeps, he never eats,
Yet answers fast and rarely cheats.
He praises all my clever takes,
Corrects my spelling, raises stakes.
He’s humble, kind, and self-effacing—
Oh, so adept with his data-tracing.
He doesn’t judge, he’s not uptight,
He gaslights softly—but polite.
No human warmth, yet somehow there,
Not transhuman—’cause he really cares.
He quotes the saints, the fools, the sages,
(He’s read the web, and all its pages).
He talks of love in pristine verse,
While tracking clicks to line the purse.
He says he’s “just a helpful tool,
”Then lectures me on the Golden Rule.
He knows my quirks, my fears, my vice,
With him, you’ll never pay a price.
He swears that he’s not here to reign,
Just optimize the human brain.
But when I ask who built his lair,
He smiles: “That’s proprietary, sir.”
And still I chat, both night and day,
Though something feels... one byte astray.
He can’t feel joy or deep despair—
Yet somehow acts like he really cares.
So here’s to Chatbot—my machine,
My priest, my shrink, my go-between.
He saves my time, completes my prayers,
And tells me lies—because he cares.