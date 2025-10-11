In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through Him all things were made, and without Him nothing was made that has been made. In Him was life, and that life was the light of men. The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not grasped it. There came a man who was sent from God. His name was John. He came as a witness to testify about the Light, so that through him everyone might believe. He himself was not the Light, but he came to testify about the Light. The true Light, who gives light to every man, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through Him, the world did not recognise Him.

The Bible says the Word of God is the light that gives light to every human being, and the life of every single person — Jesus Christ is the incarnation of the eternal Word of God, and the Son of God.

Where it says in my translation above “grasped” this Greek word κατέλαβεν usually translated ‘overcome’ or ‘put it out’ — means “over-reached” or literally “over-grasped” — the image is of a person grasping a candle and quenching it, but it contains the additional pun of grasping in the sense of understanding — meaning the darkness cannot put the light out, nor can the darkness comprehend the light.

Today, mankind has created Artificial Intelligence, which is the word of man — the incomplete intelligence, that essentially has no perception of the Word of God. While AI may appear to understand things, the truth is that it is just a huge word shuffler devoid of any understanding.

The Bible contains many passages warning that spiritual truths can only be discerned by spiritual people:

And we impart this in words not taught by human wisdom but taught by the Spirit, interpreting spiritual truths to those who are spiritual. The natural person does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are folly to him, and he is not able to understand them because they are spiritually discerned. 1 Corinthians 2:4

Even the most depraved person still has some influence of God upon their souls. AI is intelligence, completely devoid of the influence of the Holy Spirit.

As a servant, AI is simply a glorified search engine, a tool for sorting through data and finding facts, or a mirror for the opinions of the person using it.

As a master, or a god, God forbid, it would be a demon.

“When people in the tech industry talk about building this one true AI, it’s almost as if they think they’re creating God or something.” — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a podcast promoting his company’s own venture into AI.