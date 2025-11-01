Though the mills of God grind slowly; Yet they grind exceeding small;

Though with patience He stands waiting, With exactness grinds He all.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Gabbard looking into Fauci and Daszak

1st November 2025 Tulsi Gabbard has confirmed that there is an ongoing official investigation into Anthony Fauci for perjury before congress, which carries a five year jail penalty, and biologist Peter Daszak, for both of their roles in conducting gain of function research in various laboratories around the world.

Tulsi Gabbard said on the Megyn Kelly show a few days ago, “We are working with Jay Bhattacharya, the new NIH director, as well as Secretary Kennedy, looking at the gain of function research in the case of the Wuhan lab along with many of these other bio labs around the world, was actually US funded. And leads to this dangerous kind of research that in many examples has resulted in either a pandemic or some other major health crisis.”

Megyn Kelly: “Let me ask you specifically because we already know EcoHealth Alliance was partnering with this Wuhan lab to do this gain of function research. We just have been never able to have someone say ‘and it was that exact experiment that led to this Covid bug.’ Have we gotten there? What’s this new thing that you’re digging in on?”

Gabbard says this is exactly what they are looking into, and strongly implies that what Megyn Kelly is saying is true. Gabbard asks, “Is it any wonder that he (Fauci) sought a pre-emptive pardon for anything that happened in a specific period of time?”and points specifically to Rand Paul’s questioning of Fauci in congress, the fact that Tulsi Gabbard herself was labelled a conspiracy theorist and a Russian asset for asking questions about what pathogens are in the Ukrainian biolabs; facts that are still on the US Embassy in Ukraine website telling how the US was funding biolabs in Ukraine (Incidentally, the article I am linking to is my own article; it was the second factcheck I wrote, in March 2022; I have now published over 900 fact checks.)

The walls close in on Gates

At the same time, investigations directed by the Committee on the Judiciary have begun into Bill Gates’ ties to China, specifically the Gates Foundation’s direct funding of Chinese institutions, which is a contravention of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, that is, the laws governing the Gates Foundation’s charitable status. Senator Phil Grassley sent this letter to Mark Suzman the CEO of the Gates Foundation:

One of the most sickening aspects of the pandemic era was the fact that those who were doing heinous things, and lying under oath about them, were seemingly escaping justice completely.

Maybe, just maybe, we are seeing the mills of justice moving at last.

Be not kindled to wrath at the wicked,

nor envious of those who work wrong;

for, like grass, they will speedily wither,

and fade like the green of young grass.

Trust in the LORD, and do good;

remain in the land, and deal faithfully:

then the LORD will be your delight,

he will grant you your heart’s petitions.

Psalm 37:1-4