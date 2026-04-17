This is the abstract:

Abstract



The mitochondrial-stem cell connection (MSCC) theory suggests that cancer originates from chronic oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) insufficiency in stem cells. This OxPhos insufficiency leads to the formation of cancer stem cells (CSCs) and abnormal energy metabolism, ultimately resulting in malignancy. This concept integrates two well-established theories: the cancer stem cell theory and the metabolic theory. Drawing on insights from molecular biology, pharmacology, and clinical studies, this manuscript introduces a hybrid orthomolecular protocol targeting the MSCC. The protocol includes 7 therapeutic recommendations, consisting of orthomolecules, drugs, and additional therapies. The aim of this hybrid orthomolecular protocol is to achieve additive and synergistic effects to enhance OxPhos, inhibit the primary fuels of cancer cells (glucose and glutamine), target CSCs and metastasis. Thus, numerous experiments suggest that targeting MSCC could be a potential therapeutic approach for cancer treatment.

They recommend and discuss Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, off label drugs such as Ivermectin, Benzimidazoles, DON (6-diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine), fasting, ketogenic diet, Press-Pulse therapy, physical activity, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

This is their protocol, which should be read in the context of the article of course:

Based on our review of the scientific literature, the following protocol combining orthomolecules, drugs and additional therapies for targeting the MSCC in cancer treatment is proposed: Intravenous Vitamin C

Intermediate- and high-grade cancers: Dose of 1.5g/kg/day, 2-3x per week (Fan, et al., 2023).

Established as a non-toxic dose for cancer patients (Wang, F., et al., 2019).

. Oral Vitamin D

All cancer grades: Dose of 50,000 IU/day for patients with a blood level ≤ 30ng/mL; 25,000 IU/day for levels 30-60ng/mL; and 5000 IU/day for levels 60-80ng/mL.

Established as a non-toxic dose (Cannon, et al., 2016; Ghanaati, et al., 2020; McCullough, et al., 2019).

It is necessary to reach a blood level of 80 ng/mL of vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamine D (25(OH) D) (Kennel, et al., 2010; Mohr, et al., 2014; Mohr, et al., 2015). This level is non-toxic (Holick, et al., 2011). Once this level is reached it must be maintained with a reduced daily dosage of ≈ 2000 IU/day (Ekwaru, et al., 2014). The vitamin D blood concentration should be measured every two weeks for high doses and monthly for lower doses.

. Zinc

All cancer grades: Dose of 1 mg/kg/day is established as a non-toxic dose for cancer patients (Hoppe, et al., 2021; Lin, et al., 2006). The reference range for serum zinc concentration is 80 to 120 μg/dL (Mashhadi, et al., 2016; Yokokawa, et al., 2020). Once this level is reached it must be maintained with a reduced daily dosage of 5mg/day (Li, et al., 2022). The zinc blood concentration should be measured monthly.

. Ivermectin

Low-grade cancers: Dose of 0.5mg/kg, 3x per week (Guzzo, et al., 2002).

Intermediate-grade cancers: Dose of 1mg/kg, 3x per week (Guzzo, et al., 2002).

High-grade cancers: Dose from 1 mg/kg/day (de Castro, et al., 2020) to 2 mg/kg/day (Guzzo, et al., 2002).

All these doses have been established as tolerable for humans (Guzzo, et al., 2002).

. Benzimidazoles and DON

Low-grade cancers: Mebendazole: Dose of 200 mg/day (Dobrosotskaya, et al., 2011).

Intermediate-grade cancers: Mebendazole: Dose of 400 mg/day (Chai, et al., 2021).

High-grade cancers: Mebendazole dose of 1,500 mg/day (Son, et al., 2020) or Fenbendazole 1,000 mg 3x per week (Chiang, et al., 2021).

All these doses have been established as tolerable for humans (Chai, et al., 2021; Chiang, et al., 2021; Son, et al., 2020). Benzimidazoles can be replaced or combined with DON, administered without toxicity; intravenously or intramuscularly: 0.2 to 0.6 mg/kg once daily; or orally: 0.2 to 1.1 mg/kg once daily (Lemberg, et al., 2018; Rais, et al., 2022). Benzimidazoles are much easier to obtain than DON. However, for metastatic cancers, which rely heavily on glutamine (Seyfried, et al., 2020), a combination of DON and Benzimidazoles should be considered (Mukherjee, et al., 2023).

. Dietary Interventions

All cancer grades: Ketogenic diet (low carbohydrate-high fat diet, 900 to 1500 kcal/day) (Weber, et al., 2020).

Ketone metabolic therapy consists of approximately 60-80% fat, 15-25% protein and 5-10% fibrous carbohydrates. Adequate hydration and single-ingredient whole food ketogenic meals are necessary to achieve a glucose ketone index (GKI) score of 2.0 or below (Meidenbauer, et al., 2015; Seyfried, Shivane, et al., 2021). GKI should be measured 2–3 hours postprandial, twice a day if possible (Meidenbauer, et al., 2015; Seyfried, Shivane, et al., 2021).

Intermediate- and high-grade cancers: The ketogenic diet should be coupled with a water fast for 3 to 7 consecutive days in advanced cancers (Phillips, et al., 2022; Arora, et al., 2023). The water fast should be repeated several times (≈ every 3-4 weeks) throughout the treatment (Nencioni, et al., 2018), but fasting needs to be undertaken cautiously in individuals using certain drugs and those with < 20 BMI, to prevent loss of lean body mass. For patients who can not fast, the Fasting-Mimicking Diet (300 to 1,100 kcal/day of broths, soups, juices, nut bars, and herbal teas) can be used (Nencioni, et al., 2018).

. Additional Therapeutics

All cancer grades: Moderate physical activity, 3x per week. Increased heart and respiratory rate for a period of 45 to 75 minutes (Bull, et al., 2020) with activities such as cycling, running, swimming, etc.

Intermediate- and high-grade cancers or individuals who are unable to engage in physical activity: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, 1.5 to 2.5 ATA for 45 to 60 minutes 2-3x per week (Gonzalez, et al., 2018; Poff, et al., 2015).

Strangely enough, that this could be published is a side-effect of the whole Covid debacle, really. Research into Ivermectin as a cancer treatment was in its infancy in 2020, but when it was discovered that Ivermectin was a good treatment for Covid, the interest sparked in the re-purposing of this very safe anti-parasitic drug has resulted in what can only be seen as a medical breakthrough in cancer treatment as well.

The effort and perseverance of scientists such as William Makis and Paul E Marik is amazing and praiseworthy. Well done, doctors.

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Baghli I, et al. (2024) Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol. J Orthomol Med. 39.3

Link: https://isom.ca/article/targeting-the-mitochondrial-stem-cell-connection-in-cancer-treatment-a-hybrid-orthomolecular-protocol/

PDF link: https://isom.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Targeting-the-Mitochondrial-Stem-Cell-Connection-in-Cancer-Treatment-JOM-39.3.pdf