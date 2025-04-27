The new Director of the NIH Jay Battacharya has given an interview in the past few days about the NIH data that he is looking at now, regarding the efficacy of the Covid vaccines. There are large mRNA vaccine factories being made in Australia right now, which is obviously a concern.

After telling us how the mRNA platform is supposed to work, Jay makes three points:

I have linked to some of my fact checks below, on some of these topics.

John Campbell gives a great summary, beforehand, but the video I have embedded is set to begin at Jay Battacharya’s short three minute talk; however John Campbell’s summary at the start is well worth listening to as well. The transcript is below.

…the Covid vaccines themselves, if you look at the actual uptake around the world, certainly in the United States, it's collapsed Andrew, I don't think it takes that much more in the in the sense that very very very very few people are still taking these things. And certainly children the the uptake was never very very high, which is actually really quite a good thing, at least in the United States. So I think that in that sense the mRNA vaccines for Covid are already in in the minds of the public in the marketplace effectively dead. The the the money that Pfizer is getting from them the money that Moderna is getting from them is collapsed from from the astronomical levels they got in.

To me the next step is the mRNA platform itself. So I've been looking very carefully at the data on that have started to come out.

So the theory — I'm just tell you what the theory is versus the reality — the theory is that I give you this mRNA code, your body, your cells produce the the antigen that I the scientist wanted to produce, your immune system reacts to it and then trains it to to react to that antigen which is similar to the Covid virus antigen, and that's that's the theory of the protection.

The reality is that the dose of the antigen that's produced — that you're induced (to produce) by one mRNA strand — it could be one one two three five, there's no control over it. The dose of the mRNA you may have some control over, but the dose of the antigen almost none, because you don't have control over how many copies are made of the antigen per string.

The biodistribution of it also is not controllable. Right? So there so you see evidence of harms in lots of different body systems; one reason might be because the biodistribution of where these antigens are made is is not controllable and the third thing is that the fidelity of the proteins made by the the code is it for the mRNA technology is not perfect you often get antigens and proteins that are not in the code itself because they're skipping frame shifts and other things. And so from a regulatory perspective, how as a regulator do you say, “Okay, you can give this product to people even though you don't know the dose that you're giving to people, even though you don't know where it's going in the body, and even though you don't know that you're producing the target antigen that you want to produce”

So as a future platform — okay, there was a Nobel Prize awarded for the mRNA technology to begin with, that allowed it, so that it would actually produce the antigens without your body sort of overreacting, and with this immune overreaction, and destroying it, or just getting rid of it.

There's going to need to be two or three more Nobel prizewinning advances before this is ready for prime time I think. So that's the next step is is is making sure the regulators understand that when they approve products with this mRNA platform they're approving platforms that where the manufacturer has no idea what the dose they're giving, no idea where it goes in the body, and whether the antigen itself that they're supposedly producing is actually produced and and also not off-target antigens as well.