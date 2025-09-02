FirstFactCheck

Belinda
5d

We are at the precipice in societal breakdown, when woman trying to protect woman and young girls are shut-down and punished by those that are meant to uphold the highest standards. This will not bode well. Woman will roar and they will protect our young woman and girls from all predators, regardless of where they chose to prey on us. This can not go on. Enough of this madness.

