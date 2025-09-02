Facts

Kirralie Smith and her organisation Binary, which is campaigning for fairness in women’s sports, could be fined up to $200,000, as the Local Court of New South Wales found her guilty of vilifying two transgender soccer players, by calling them “men.”

Kirralie Smith and Binary could also be ordered to publicly apologise for misgendering the players, and to undertake re-education to affirm that biological men can be women.

Magistrate Freund made the point in her lengthy 52 pages of judgement to say that she was not deciding whether biological males, or transgender “women”, should be allowed to play in girls’ and women’s sports.

One of the judgements found that when Kirralie Smith pointed out that one of the vilified players was the top goal scorer in a women’s competition, this was vilification in breach of the law. This was in fact, true, I believe. So telling the truth is apparently vilification.

The other ruling found that calling the plaintiff “a bloke in a frock” was vilification.

The Magistrate said in her ruling that this description “has the capacity to encourage or spur others to harbour emotions of hatred towards, severe contempt for, and severe ridicule of the plaintiff, on the grounds that the plaintiff is transgender”.

Of course, this ruling means the vilification has reached a much higher audience than it ever had on the original website, which is an unintended consequence I suppose.

Opinion

In my opinion, calling someone a ‘vilifier’ is actually an act of vilification itself, as is calling someone a ‘transphobe,’ ‘racist,’ ‘Nazi’, ‘right wing extremist,’ ‘terrorist,’ etcetera (epithets such as these the ABC was using against some of the protesters on Sunday) however I myself find these kind of insults far more vitriolic and hateful than calling a transgender person who is wearing a dress a man, which might be done in love in some circumstances (as the Bible says, speak the truth in love Ephesians 4:15). I am not necessarily saying that Kirralie Smith was acting out of love in describing a transgender person as a man, only God knows that, however in her picture below she looks like a loving person. Looks can deceive; clearly someone who looks like a man can actually be a woman, or someone who looks like a woman can be actually a man, or even a woman.

I make the point that deciding that someone is a vilifier in a court case, is many degrees worse in fact than simply calling someone names, if the decision is unjustified.

I well remember the days when in the TV comedy show MASH the character Klinger, who was literally a “bloke in a frock”, was seen as funny.

Obviously we live in a more enlightened age today; such comedy might well be seen as vilification.

On the topic of enlightenment in the intellectual and spiritual sense, Jesus made it very clear that we are to be very careful about how we see the world. He indicates that there is objective light and darkness in the intellectual/spiritual/physical realm, and that how we see the world ultimately influences our spiritual inner life.

He tells us that if your eye is unhealthy, your whole body is full of darkness. How terrible this would be, especially for those people who bear extra responsibility in the world such as teachers, political leaders, and even magistrates, for them to ‘see’ things in an unhealthy way, and in so doing to cause their own inner light to become darkness.

“No one after lighting a lamp puts it in a cellar or under a basket, but on a stand, so that those who enter may see the light. Your eye is the lamp of your body. When your eye is healthy, your whole body is full of light, but when it is bad, your body is full of darkness. Therefore be careful lest the light in you be darkness. If then your whole body is full of light, having no part dark, it will be wholly bright, as when a lamp with its rays gives you light.” Luke 11:33-54

God grant we can all see things truthfully, may God have mercy on us all.

The face of the “villain”

