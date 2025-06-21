Informed Consent is dead in Wisconsin.

They gave Grace Schara end of life meds, Cindy Schara said at the press conference on Friday 20th July outside the Wisconsin courthouse, where the hospital was put on trial for giving her daughter Grace an end-of-life cocktail of drugs without the family’s knowledge.

The jury found the hospital not guilty on all charges.

The biggest issue in the trial was the issue of informed consent: the Doctor didn’t tell the family that Grace had been put on a DNR. The nurses didn’t resuscitate her despite her sister Jess shouting at them for 10 minutes that she wasn’t a DNR.

The jury took an insultingly small time to deliberate over these issues. They took less time to deliberate over these issues than the judge took in his jury instructions immediately prior. The Schara family in the press conference remarked on this.

Cindy Schara said, “What happened to Grace happened to over a million people. They were injected with end of life meds. They were put on medications that were causing their breathing to be suppressed. They were putting people on medication that caused their kidneys to shut down. And they were claiming that these were good for them. And they were putting people on ventilators. And the money that was being given to hospitals at that time. And it’s going to happen again. They’re prepping. There’s hints around that they’re prepping for another big wave… we just have to stand firm.”

Jess said, “We are crushed. I can’t explain the feelings we feel. But we are not defeated. This is only the beginning. And I have been trusting God through this entire process and I will continue to do that, as hard as it is. I don’t know what his plans are but I will continue to trust him.”

A friend of Jess’ wrote a note to Jess, speaking in Graces’ persona:

“To the jury of twelve from a daughter in heaven. I’m 19 years old and I was born with Down’s syndrome. I love to laugh, sing and hold my Dad’s hand when we prayed. I believe in Jesus with all my heart. And I know I’m with Him. I see beauty here. I feel peace. But my heart still aches for something left unfinished down on earth. That something is justice. I didn’t ask for a DNR to be placed on me. I couldn’t. I had an acting power of attorney — my family. They were supposed to be the voice for me when I couldn’t speak for myself. But someone else made a decision to stop trying to save me. A decision that was never discussed with my family. A DNR was placed on me without them even knowing. And when I needed help, when I was slipping away, they were pleading, pleading for someone to help me, but no one did. My earthly Dad as I always called him, and Mum and Jess, still wake up at night with those last moments echoing in their heart. They trusted that Doctors would listen and that the power of attorney meant something. That their daughter and sister would be given every chance to live. But that trust was betrayed. My Mum my Dad my sister were not even told. I understand things now that I couldn’t before. I see the whole picture. But that picture doesn’t make what happened right because every life matters. Mine mattered. And no one had the right to silence the voices that matter most. To each of you on the jury, you have an important role. Not just to weight facts, but to weigh what is morally just. My family’s pain is real. Their grief is deep. But what they seek is not revenge. It’s truth. Accountability. A promise that no other family will have to watch their child die while being kept in the dark. Please help my Dad, my Mum, my sister find peace. Let this be the start of healing for my family. Let my story mean something. With love from heaven, Grace.”

Joe Voilin is their Wisconsin attorney who came out of retirement and Scott said, because of the importance of the case Joe gave his time at 50% price before the trial, and did the trial for free.

All that Joe Voilin said, was the Bible quote he sent Scott Schara in a text message after the verdict — “My ways are not your ways, my words are not your words. Isaiah 55.”

Attorney Warner Bendenhall spoke about “the Covid blindness that’s out there.” He says that they were going into an environment where people do not want to see the truth at all… “We haven’t completely lifted the Covid veil,” he said. “We haven’t completely lifted the veil of fear. And we have a long way to do that. And I’ll tell you what I have seen in this process, in the entire Covid process, is that fear has been used against us. It has been used our good natures, it has been used to destroy our relationships, it’s been used to take away rights throughout the country. And I think that’s one of the core issues here that has been exposed and revealed by this trial, is what has happened to medicine in the United States of America. When you go into a hospital now, this trial shows you sign your rights away. You consent to everything including a Do Not Resuscitate Order, basically. …the defense had experts come on and say, oh they can make the decision because of something called futility. I think that this trial is incredible in the sense that it paints a very accurate picture of what has happened in healthcare. And it creates a roadmap of what people face when they go into healthcare. What are you signing off on? You are kept in the dark about your medications, you’re kept in the dark about your treatment, you’re kept in the dark about the risks versus benefits. This family did not know what drugs Grace was on, what drugs they were giving her, what drugs caused her to have three overdoses in less than a week. They were saving her right in front of Scott, didn’t tell him we have a life threatening situation on our hands, so I just think that this case opens a crack in the system, lifts the veil on healthcare, and I’m really really hopeful that people understand this deterioration of where we stand as people in all institutions, but especially in health care. We are not being treated in a human way. Protocols are being overlaid in terms of the treatment, protocols are taken away, the doctor patient relationship protocols. Protocols have destroyed what used to be the art of medicine, and now it’s the protocols of medicine. It has been absolutely an honour to come and be out here for the last three weeks and to represent the family every day in court, and our team of lawyers, our rag-tag team, it has been absolutely amazing to see everyone working together in every way they could. And the legal minds: we’ve argued back here in these rooms. Battery issues, consent issues, all of the legal issues around healthcare have been argued around that dining room table… I couldn’t have asked for better clients and a better legal team… It’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life and one of the greatest honours I’ve had to represent Grace and to represent this family… And I appreciate it.”

On being asked, what next, Scott said, “This door has been closed but when God closes one door he opens another.”

On being asked about the biases in the medical record (there was bias in the record it was noted that the family is Christian, there was bias in the record for Grace being unvaccinated) — Scott points out two other noticeable biases — one was that the medical record said that Grace was deaf — she was not deaf — but if a Doctor puts a note in a medical record it tends to carry forward. It was carried through the records from the first day to the the last.

The last time Scott reviewed the records, he noticed, why didn’t they remove our old home phone number? They were trying to get hold of the family after Scott was thrown out of the hospital, and even months later, the old home phone number was still in the hospital records. While looking at the phone number records Scott noticed “on page 1065” — “Was Grace a VIP? No.” Scott said that was the main bias.

So why didn’t they bring any of this into the case? From the legal perspective, they had to simplify the case. The case was about the overdose and the DNR. They wanted the jury to focus on the three overdoses (the last being the one the family claim killed her, a claim the jury seems to have simply ignored) and the plainly illegal DNR (the law of the state of Wisconsin has a DNR statute that says the patient or powers of attorney must be informed when a DNR is applied).

Attorney Warner Bendenhall said the defense wanted to use political differences, the politics, the research Scott had done, the idea of a ‘plandemic’ against them. Warner said that at the federal level and the international level health care is being used as “our Achilles heel as citizens to take our rights away, whether it’s a mandate for vaccination, whether it’s end of life care, whatever it is, they’re taking our rights away, they’re not looking out for the good of the patient, I don’t believe, especially elderly patients, especially disabled patients, There’s horrific care happening in the care homes in the hospitals right now. So — the medical record itself — it’s very interesting — they hired a lady named Mary Beech, from John Hopkins, to come in, and she’s supposed to be an ethicist. And there wasn’t one thing that she found that they did that was unethical. Not one thing. And one of the things that she’s written about… is discrimination that occurs against patients because of items that are placed in the hospital record. Well, everything she wrote about applied, everything she theoretically thought about, when it came to applying it to this particular case, she didn’t seem to make the connection between her thoughts ethically and the real world where it was actually happening. And one of the things was that when words go into the documents they have an effect. And an example she said, ‘Well, if you have a patient that’s questioning. Sometimes they’re put in as difficult.’

“Well that’s Scott. Well I can tell you he questioned me for the last two years. He certainly questioned the doctors and nurses who were taking care of his baby, his daughter, And he has every right to. And it’s interesting in the testimony, so that got in the record that he was difficult, but if you actually asked the nurses and we did, most of them didn’t have a difficulty. There was one nurse that put that he was difficult in the record, and that coloured everything that happened after that. And the other thing is that you see in many other cases. Unvaxxed, unvaxxed, on page after page, unvaxxed. So apparently if you’re unvaxxed which I think we all know that was not really a good program at this point, the mass vaccination program with an experimental modified RNA drug that nobody had good data for, that has become a discrimination in the system. How can that even happen? That has never happened before. And the government — that’s the other thing I really want to talk about — the government through the Medicare and Medicaid system is who’s mandating these protocols. Because if you don’t go along, you don’t get your money. And that’s what’s taken over our healthcare system right now. It’s really a monster. And I’m proud to have been brought in to try and fight this monster.”

On being asked about Grace’s effect on their lives, Scott said, “Grace was the best thing God gave us second to salvation. She was a gift from the day she was born. At the beginning when you have a child with a disability, you don’t know what to expect… but we accepted what God gave us.” At the beginning Scott was thinking, she’ll never be able to hunt, she’ll never be able to fish, she’ll never drive, she’ll never get married. But thank God he blinded us to all that… At the end I realised that I wish I had Downs’ syndrome. The reason is that because she viewed the world the way we’re supposed to view it. Not with all these crazy stresses and all these worries that we think about. God did not make us this way. And Grace was the closest person I have ever seen, in God’s image. And on top of that she adopted my stupid sense of humour. Grace was a laugh a minute. Who gets to have that? She was childlike. Every day was a new adventure. Praise God we were able to do some things that other families can’t do. So we ended up being able to let Grace lead our family. When our son lost his life to suicide, Grace was the one who held our family together. It wasn’t me. It was her.”

One juror out of twelve dissented from the decision. Scott says that this conforms to the percentage of the population that understand the issues, and that confirmation bias was at work in the jurors: they only see what they’ve been brought up to see, what their prior beliefs tell them to see.

This is a bad outcome. Let’s not mince words. This trial outcome becomes a precedent for other medical trials, even in distant countries such as Australia. The message is, a Doctor can put a DNR on you without your consent or knowledge, and get away with it. The message is, stay away from hospitals if you don’t want to be murdered by the system.

But it’s also an indictment on eleven jurors in Wisconsin: medical consent is dead, and these eleven jurors were responsible for this.

But we must remember, Jesus died for their sins as well as ours. May God bring them to repentance and life. May God have mercy on us all, even the doctors and nurses, for whom Christ died as well.

Cindy said, “People with special needs are shunned. They are not looked at, they are not appreciated, they are not respected. And yet they are such a gift and they deserve our respect, and that’s what the world is going to miss about Grace.”

