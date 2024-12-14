Dr William Bay - license suspended by AHPRA reinstated by the court.

In July 2022, Dr William Bay did a live stream protesting against the Covid vaccines at the AMA conference, causing quite a scene.

AHPRA and the Australian Medical Board subsequently suspended his medical license for political reasons, forcing him to work as an Uber driver.

The court set aside all of the Medical Board and AHPRA decisions to suspend Dr Bay’s license, and ordered AHPRA and the medical board to pay all of the court costs, including Dr Bay’s court costs.

Justice Bradly was very critical of the medical board and AHPRA, saying, “It might be difficult to characterise the conduct of the Board and AHPRA as anything less than profoundly unsatisfactory.”

He said that the Board and AHPRA “acted in unison throughout the proceeding. Although it appears all the operative decisions were made by the Board, through delegates, AHPRA took no point about being joined as a respondent and together with the Board advanced a common response to Dr Bay’s application.” Such was their unity, that Justice Bradly referred to them both as the “Board” in the court decision.

Justice Bradly criticised their “animus” and “bias”, and their “rush to judgment,” saying they made “serious errors” and that there was no “satisfactory explanation for defending the suspension decision after Dr Bay filed the application for review.” He was extremely critical of the Board and AHPRA: “The evidence eventually produced by the Board revealed other unsatisfactory features of their conduct in dealing with Dr Bay. As the above brief recitation shows, their combative approach towards Dr Bay continued in this Court. It continued long after the end of the ‘extraordinary period of history’ that the Board contended explained its conduct towards Dr Bay.”

Dr Bay is a Christian and openly thanked God and his supporters for the decision, and praised Jesus.

Moira Deeming - MP expelled by the Victorian liberal party wins her defamation case against opposition leader John Pesutto and $300,000 damages

Justice David O’Callaghan handed down his judgement on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Moira Deeming was at a protest event, “Let Women Speak”, fighting for the rights of women in women’s sports and their right to not have men invade their toilets and change rooms, etc. The protest was in progress in from of Parliament House in Victoria, on the 18 March 2023, when masked neo-nazi protesters interrupted. (One might justifiably doubt whether these neo-nazis really were neo-nazis since they were all in black with black masks, just like Antifa protesters, strangely enough.)

Soon after this, John Pesutto expelled Moira Deeming from the liberal party, and claimed that she was a neo-nazi.

Here is Moira Deeming’s media statement:

MEDIA STATEMENT FROM MOIRA DEEMING MP I am grateful to God for this outcome, to the Court for its careful and prompt consideration of my case and to my lawyers whose dedication, expertise and integrity is unmatched. The Judge found that I was defamed in five separate publications and that each of those also caused serious harm to my reputation. Every single one of Mr Pesutto’s defences, failed. This judgment is a public acknowledgment that there was never any justification- legal, moral or political - for what the Opposition Leader did to me and to my family. The organisers and attendees of the 2023 Melbourne “Let Women Speak” Rally did nothing wrong and it is shameful that they were treated without fairness or respect by so many in public office. I will continue to fight for the rights of parents, women and children - and I know I won’t be alone. I am pleased with this result and relieved to have been vindicated. It has been an incredibly tough 22 months for me and my family but I can now start to move forward with the judgment today clearing my name. Thank you to everyone who stood by me and defended me despite personal and political differences and regardless of the cost – friends, strangers, opponents, Liberal members and colleagues. Thanks to everyone who prayed, wrote, donated and told the truth. And finally, thank you to my family, especially my husband.

