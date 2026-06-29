There is a fuss going on in Christian circles online in England regarding the latest Sovereign Grant Annual review for 2026, in which Charles is said to be denying his role as head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith, in favour of making a “space for all faiths” this year. He is being compared to Queen Elizabeth disfavourably because she was supposedly always Defender of the Faith — but in fact, her Sovereign Grant Annual Reviews were always impeccably secular.

The Sovereign Grant Annual review is basically an annual financial report, and this phrase occurs in the section describing his roles, which is essentially justifying the expense that the monarchy incurs to the British public.

The title “Defender of the Faith” is King Charles’ official title.

The title was given to him by the Privy Council when he was crowned King, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Privy Council Office, Saturday September 10th 2022 Following the death of our late Most Gracious Sovereign Queen Elizabeth the Second on 8th September at Balmoral Castle, the Lords of the Privy Council assembled this day at St James’s Palace and gave orders for proclaiming His present Majesty: Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George: We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us. (see below for reference)

The faith mentioned here is the Christian Faith, in its particular expression in the Church of England.

Here is the offending section that has made people so upset, from the latest Sovereign Grant Annual review for 2026 — the previous one (2025) is the only one that I can find that even mentions the phrase “Defender of the Faith”!

https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/documents/2026-06/SGARA%202025-26%20FINAL.pdf

However, I have gone through previous documents of the same sort. Here is the corresponding section from 2025 —

Here is the one from 2024; it is noteworthy that it doesn’t mention faith at all:

Here is the one from 2023:

What is rather interesting is that, from the previous year, here is the corresponding statement from Queen Elizabeth’s Sovereign Grant Annual Review; note that she doesn’t even mention her own role as Defender of the Faith:

In fact I can’t find any usage of that phrase at all in any of her reports , going back to 2012, which is when these reports became a standard “thing.” They seem to use the same phrase every year (this is the 2013 report):

Here is Bishop Ceirion’s speech — in my opinion he is looking at QEII’s reign through rose-coloured glasses — at least Charles mentions the role of Defender of the Faith in one report — the Queen doesn’t! Perhaps we should be grateful that the idea of his role as Defender of the Faith is on his mind and in his thoughts.

Let us all pray, henceforth, “God save the King!” He can’t very well defend the faith if he doesn’t possess that faith, but if he is at least thinking about the fact that he has been appointed Defender of the Christian Faith, it might be a doorway God could use to make him start taking seriously his role.

REFERENCES:

This is a link to the web archive pdf of the original pronouncement of Charles’ title, which has now disappeared from the gazette website, actually:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220929185336/https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/63812/data.pdf

Here is the pdf itself which I have downloaded from the above then uploaded here:

Defender Of The Faith 155KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/documents/2025-06/Sovereign%20Grant%20Annual%20Report%202024-25.pdf

https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/documents/2024-07/Sovereign%20Grant%20Report%202023-24.pdf

https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/documents/2023-06/Sovereign%20Grant%20Report%202022-23.pdf

https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/media/sovereign_grant_report_2021-22.pdf

https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/media/sovereign_grant_report_2020-2021_0.pdf