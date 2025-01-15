Lack of justice causes lawlessness to abound
Nuremberg justice
In Germany after World War II, the Nuremberg trials took place, and many of the top Nazis were put on trial for their crimes against humanity: military men who ran concentration camps, doctors who performed experimentation on innocent victims, and those commanders and soldiers who shot or killed by gassing many, many Jews, homosexuals, and mentally ill/disabled people.
It is no coincidence that after seeing this justice done, the Nineteen Fifties was a particularly peaceful and law abiding time in Europe and the Western World.
Truth and Reconciliation Commission
In South Africa, by contrast, in 1996 when the Boers gave up their power, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was held. I don’t know if you remember it yourself, but they interviewed many men who had been guards or commanders in the prison and police system, villains, really, who spilled the beans on the injustices the committed, the beatings they performed on innocent prisoners, and all the hateful things they did.
No one was punished for what they did. The lawlessness of South Africa today might well be seen as a direct outcome of the lackadaisical response to these crimes.
Guilty people getting away with their crimes
In our recent past we have now seen numerous instances of people at the top committing crimes and getting away with it.
Hadley Data Leak
The Hadley Climate centre leak is one instance: the fact that the top climate scientists collaborating to “hide the decline”, behaving badly in ways that were designed to give the illusion that global warming was something to worry about, when they themselves were afraid it wasn’t actually happening, or detectable at all. For a summary see here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2024/12/07/climate-change-weekly-527-climategate-revisited-15th-anniversary-of-climate-hoax-exposure/ Nothing happened to those climate scientists, whose actions looked like fraud to many people.
The Global Financial Crisis
Big companies were passing off junk bonds (collection of useless mortgages) as high quality assets, a global bubble of nothing, that eventually had to burst. Only one banker in the US went to jail, none in the UK, a travesty of justice. A bunch of bankers in Iceland were jailed which indicates that there is still justice there.
Covid
Covid is the height of these evils. We are all familiar with Covid, with the lab leaked gain of functioned virus, the coercion to take experimental medicines, the collaboration of internet social media giants with unjust governments to censor the truth, the many lies of Fauci to Congress, each one of which carries a five year jail sentence potentially.
Many people who didn’t get vaccinated were traumatised at the time, by being vilified and shut out from society. This was deeply traumatising. Now, many of those who trusted the official narrative and took the vaccine are constantly ill with Covid, and have suffered from cancer, myocarditis, so called “long Covid” and other debilitating conditions. These people are also traumatised.
If there is no justice, there will be no respect for the law
If there is no justice for the people who did this to us, it is bound to be that ‘lawlessness will abound.’
To see this phenomenon in a microcosm, consider the robot tills in place in many shops, the self-checkout systems. Apparently they are phasing these out in many places in the US, because thefts went up: apparently many people were saying to themselves “well, the shop is saving money by removing this service and removing the people’s jobs, so I think it’s fair enough for me to steal something from the shop.”
What will people do who have seen Fauci and Zuckerberg and Biden and other crooks get away with it, with a measly apology or a pathetic excuse, or a blanket pardon before they have even been charged with anything?
Many people will say to themselves, “Well, these people got away with murder. Why should I obey the law?”
Of course, this is ridiculous logic, and anyone who follows this logic would be condemned by God, but I would argue we are already seeing it play out in places like South Africa.
The Bible tells us we should not take this attitude, we ought to obey the law, but there is a context for this:
For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Do you want to be unafraid of the one in authority? Then do what is right, and you will have his approval. For he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not carry the sword in vain. He is God’s servant, an agent of retribution to the wrongdoer. Therefore it is necessary to submit to authority, not only to avoid punishment, but also as a matter of conscience Romans 13:3-5
But if the ones in authority are not using the sword in the service of God, and refuse to punish wrong-doers, this will certainly be the cause of the increase in lawlessness that we already see in places like California and South Africa today.
There is a psychological truth here: peace is won at the cost of violence towards the guilty.
The Atonement won by Christ Jesus on the cross
Of course, Zuckerberg and Fauci and Biden and others are sinners. But here is the rub: so are we. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. (Romans 3:23)
Peace in society is won by the persecution of the scapegoat — where justice is performed on the guilty, peace is achieved, and people rejoice that the guilty have been punished and they feel that all is well with the world.
But there is a cosmic peace that heals the greatest rift of all. The rift between God and humanity, and the rift between every man (and women) and his brother (or sister). And this peace was won by the willing sacrifice of the innocent party, for the sins of the guilty.
When Jesus died on the cross, he atoned for all the sins of society as well as our own sins. We ought to think about this: the sacrifice has already been done, the sins have already been paid for, even the sins of Zuckerberg and Biden and Fauci. Even our own sins, great as they are. Let us meditate on this, for we ourselves need peace, and trusting in the one who has paid for our sins is the only way we can have peace, ultimately.
Pray for our countries, brothers and sisters.
Mark Zuckerberg’s confession:
Hey, everyone. I wanna talk about something important today because it’s time to get back to our roots around free expression on Facebook and Instagram. I started building social media to give people a voice. I gave a speech at Georgetown 5 years ago about the importance of protecting free expression, and I still believe this today. But a lot has happened over the last several years.
There’s been widespread debate about potential harms from online content, governments and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more. A lot of this is clearly political, but there’s also a lot of legitimately bad stuff out there. Drugs, terrorism, child exploitation. These are things that we take very seriously and I wanna make sure that we handle responsibly. So we built a lot of complex systems to moderate content, but the problem with complex systems is they make mistakes.
Even if they accidentally censor just 1% of posts, that’s millions of people. And we’ve reached a point where it’s just too many mistakes and too much censorship. The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech. So we’re gonna get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms. More specifically, here’s what we’re gonna do.
First, we’re gonna get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes similar to X starting in the US. After Trump first got elected in 2016, the legacy media wrote nonstop about how misinformation was a threat to democracy. We tried in good faith to address those concerns without becoming the arbiters of truth, but the fact-checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created, especially in the US. So over the next couple of months, we’re gonna phase in a more comprehensive community note system. Second, we’re gonna simplify our content policies and get rid of a bunch of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender that are just out of touch with mainstream discourse.
What started as a movement to be more inclusive has increasingly been used to shut down opinions and shut out people with different ideas, and it’s gone too far. So I wanna make sure that people can share their beliefs and experiences on our platforms. Third, we’re changing how we enforce our policies to reduce the mistakes that account for the vast majority of censorship on our platforms. We used to have filters that scanned for any policy violation. Now we’re gonna focus those filters on tackling illegal and high severity violations.
And for lower severity violations, we’re going to rely on someone reporting an issue before we take action. The problem is that the filters make mistakes and they take down a lot of content that they shouldn’t. So by dialing them back, we’re gonna dramatically reduce the amount of censorship on our platforms. We’re also going to tune our content filters to require much higher confidence before taking down content. The reality is that this is a trade-off.
It means we’re gonna catch less bad stuff, but we’ll also reduce the number of innocent people’s posts and accounts that we accidentally take down. Fourth, we’re bringing back civic content. For a while, the community asked to see less politics because it was making people stressed. So we stopped recommending these posts, but it feels like we’re in a new era now and we’re starting to get feedback that people want to see this content again. So we’re gonna start phasing this back into Facebook, Instagram and Threads while working to keep the communities friendly and positive.
Fifth, Fifth, we’re gonna move our trust and safety and content moderation teams out of California and our US-based content review is going to be based in Texas. As we work to promote free expression, I think that will help us build trust to do this work in places where there is less concern about the bias of our teams. Finally, we’re gonna work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world that are going after American companies and pushing to censor more. The US has the strongest constitutional protections for free expression in the world. Europe has an ever increasing number of laws institutionalizing censorship and making it difficult to build anything innovative there.
Latin American countries have secret courts that can order companies to quietly take things down. China has censored our apps from even working in the country. The only way that we can push back on this global trend is with the support of the US government. And that’s why it’s been so difficult over the past 4 years when even the US government has pushed for censorship. By going after us and other American companies, it has emboldened other governments to go even further.
But now we have the opportunity to restore free expression, and I am excited to take it. It’ll take time to get this right. And these are complex systems. They’re never gonna be perfect. There’s also a lot of illegal stuff that we still need to work very hard to remove.
But the bottom line is that after years of having our content moderation work focused primarily on removing content, it is time to focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our systems, and getting back to our roots about giving people voice. I’m looking forward to this next chapter. Stay good out there and more to come soon.”
