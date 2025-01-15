Nuremberg justice

In Germany after World War II, the Nuremberg trials took place, and many of the top Nazis were put on trial for their crimes against humanity: military men who ran concentration camps, doctors who performed experimentation on innocent victims, and those commanders and soldiers who shot or killed by gassing many, many Jews, homosexuals, and mentally ill/disabled people.

It is no coincidence that after seeing this justice done, the Nineteen Fifties was a particularly peaceful and law abiding time in Europe and the Western World.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission

In South Africa, by contrast, in 1996 when the Boers gave up their power, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was held. I don’t know if you remember it yourself, but they interviewed many men who had been guards or commanders in the prison and police system, villains, really, who spilled the beans on the injustices the committed, the beatings they performed on innocent prisoners, and all the hateful things they did.

No one was punished for what they did. The lawlessness of South Africa today might well be seen as a direct outcome of the lackadaisical response to these crimes.

Guilty people getting away with their crimes

In our recent past we have now seen numerous instances of people at the top committing crimes and getting away with it.

Hadley Data Leak

The Hadley Climate centre leak is one instance: the fact that the top climate scientists collaborating to “hide the decline”, behaving badly in ways that were designed to give the illusion that global warming was something to worry about, when they themselves were afraid it wasn’t actually happening, or detectable at all. For a summary see here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2024/12/07/climate-change-weekly-527-climategate-revisited-15th-anniversary-of-climate-hoax-exposure/ Nothing happened to those climate scientists, whose actions looked like fraud to many people.

The Global Financial Crisis

Big companies were passing off junk bonds (collection of useless mortgages) as high quality assets, a global bubble of nothing, that eventually had to burst. Only one banker in the US went to jail, none in the UK, a travesty of justice. A bunch of bankers in Iceland were jailed which indicates that there is still justice there.

Covid

Covid is the height of these evils. We are all familiar with Covid, with the lab leaked gain of functioned virus, the coercion to take experimental medicines, the collaboration of internet social media giants with unjust governments to censor the truth, the many lies of Fauci to Congress, each one of which carries a five year jail sentence potentially.

Many people who didn’t get vaccinated were traumatised at the time, by being vilified and shut out from society. This was deeply traumatising. Now, many of those who trusted the official narrative and took the vaccine are constantly ill with Covid, and have suffered from cancer, myocarditis, so called “long Covid” and other debilitating conditions. These people are also traumatised.

If there is no justice, there will be no respect for the law

If there is no justice for the people who did this to us, it is bound to be that ‘lawlessness will abound.’

To see this phenomenon in a microcosm, consider the robot tills in place in many shops, the self-checkout systems. Apparently they are phasing these out in many places in the US, because thefts went up: apparently many people were saying to themselves “well, the shop is saving money by removing this service and removing the people’s jobs, so I think it’s fair enough for me to steal something from the shop.”

What will people do who have seen Fauci and Zuckerberg and Biden and other crooks get away with it, with a measly apology or a pathetic excuse, or a blanket pardon before they have even been charged with anything?

Many people will say to themselves, “Well, these people got away with murder. Why should I obey the law?”

Of course, this is ridiculous logic, and anyone who follows this logic would be condemned by God, but I would argue we are already seeing it play out in places like South Africa.

The Bible tells us we should not take this attitude, we ought to obey the law, but there is a context for this:

For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Do you want to be unafraid of the one in authority? Then do what is right, and you will have his approval. For he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not carry the sword in vain. He is God’s servant, an agent of retribution to the wrongdoer. Therefore it is necessary to submit to authority, not only to avoid punishment, but also as a matter of conscience Romans 13:3-5

But if the ones in authority are not using the sword in the service of God, and refuse to punish wrong-doers, this will certainly be the cause of the increase in lawlessness that we already see in places like California and South Africa today.

There is a psychological truth here: peace is won at the cost of violence towards the guilty.

The Atonement won by Christ Jesus on the cross

Of course, Zuckerberg and Fauci and Biden and others are sinners. But here is the rub: so are we. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. (Romans 3:23)

Peace in society is won by the persecution of the scapegoat — where justice is performed on the guilty, peace is achieved, and people rejoice that the guilty have been punished and they feel that all is well with the world.

But there is a cosmic peace that heals the greatest rift of all. The rift between God and humanity, and the rift between every man (and women) and his brother (or sister). And this peace was won by the willing sacrifice of the innocent party, for the sins of the guilty.

When Jesus died on the cross, he atoned for all the sins of society as well as our own sins. We ought to think about this: the sacrifice has already been done, the sins have already been paid for, even the sins of Zuckerberg and Biden and Fauci. Even our own sins, great as they are. Let us meditate on this, for we ourselves need peace, and trusting in the one who has paid for our sins is the only way we can have peace, ultimately.

Pray for our countries, brothers and sisters.

Mark Zuckerberg’s confession:

