I have been thoroughly enjoying listening to David Robertson’s Beauty for Ashes, and his take on things is very comforting and just an excellent exposé at the same time.

I really love his latest episode.

On the website: https://theweeflea.com/2026/05/28/beauty-for-ashes-33-freedom/

On apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/beauty-for-ashes-33-freedom/id911418592?i=1000769948384

Spotify link is below.

I know my writing is far from perfect at times, I go wrong often, even when writing about factual things, which nonetheless is my best writing I think — but David’s podcast is such an excellent example of how to deal with difficult topics with sensitivity, truthfulness, and Christian love, with some great music as well, and I know I could learn a lot from his way of writing and podcasting.

This latest episode, on Freedom, is one of the best so far, and I really, truly enjoyed it, as well as all the music.

In the podcast he talks about how he has been unable to continue with Rhema radio; sadly they seem to have had some sort of falling out. In my opinion the reason that this episode is really so good is that he has been set free to continue doing what he does so very well, and I really recommend every one of my subscribers should listen to this podcast in particular, but subscribe as well. Every week I find I am greatly comforted by his messages.

In one particularly encouraging passage, David quotes a recent newspaper article about Muslims celebrating Eide, Jews celebrating Shavuot and Christians celebrating Pentecost; this is what the newspaper article says:

All these religions are essentially religions of peace and charity and tolerance and compassion; they’re expressions of human values and we all need to live together in peace and harmony.

But David goes on to say: “But here’s my problem with that — why do you need a religion to do that? If those are essentially human values, doesn’t religion get in the way? Don’t we end up like the Plymouth Brethren? Are you really saying that Islam is the religion of peace and compassion? Really, that’s its history? Tolerance? I don’t know. Try saying that to the Christians in Afghanistan. Try saying that to the Christians in Iran. Try saying that to the Christians in Northern Nigeria. No. You know, we don’t need religion, and we don’t need human values. What we do need is Jesus Christ and what we do need is God’s word. When we move away from that we end up with false religions. We end with crazy cults. We end up with progressive intolerance and authoritarianism. The choice is not between cults and communism — I go with Christ.”

And spoiler alert — this is the very end of the podcast — skim over this bit if you’re definitely going to listen:

Quoting Psalm 124; “‘Even as a bird out of the fowler’s snare escapes away, so is my soul set free.’ Well may God grant you that freedom and joy. Just to be liberated in your spirit, to be free from your sin. To be free from the pressures and constraints of an intolerant society. To be free from an intolerant religion. To be free to serve the living God. My hope and prayer for you all is to have that freedom.”

https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/beauty-for-ashes-33-freedom/id911418592?i=1000769948384

I just praise the Lord for such an excellent podcast, in which I can find encouragement every week. I hope David Robertson finds encouragement at the moment himself, because I can only imagine that his ‘breakup’ with Rhema was difficult and disturbing (how often these breakdowns happen when something promising is happening in the Christian world)

The truth is that David is creating a show that I am sure comforts many people, in what is a very difficult time for Christians in Australia, in so many ways, and I for one am very glad he is able to do this without rules and restrictions, and without editorial interference.

And this beautiful Sons of Korah psalm from this episode: