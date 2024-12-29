So I went for a walk to sort out my thoughts. A traumatic argument at Christmas lunch between two people I love and care about is still having fallout, and I am really being torn apart by it all, having very little wisdom in such matters myself. The five letter “T” word started it (Trump), which was a misguided conversation topic, even here in Australia where it should largely be irrelevant.

I was very unhappy about it all, because it truly made me question many assumptions or pathways I was already on in my life, and on my walk I was talking it through with the Lord, or at least trying to, and it seemed to me that He wasn’t answering me, or if He was, I wasn’t hearing His answers, which is an even worse thought, really.

Right at the darkest moment of my cogitations, when I was truly starting to feel despair, I turned around to go home and suddenly this splendid sight revealed itself to me — a beautiful, completely stunning double rainbow. The real rainbow, of course, has not got six colours like the LGBTIQ rainbow but seven: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet, and carries the eternal meaning “mercy”, and reminds us of God’s mercy, shown in the flood when He rescued Noah and promised never to destroy the world again by flood (the next time will be fire, but that will actually be a transformation into a new world, a new heavens and earth, something to look forward to for everyone who is in Christ.) Of course, this rainbow, and the flood, also presages baptism, through which we are saved in this aeon, and the rainbow around Jesus’ head in the book of Revelation.

It seemed to me that God was speaking to me through that rainbow, and that He was saying “mercy”.

And I remembered the words the Lord’s Spirit has been reminding me about in the past few days in my quiet, questioning moments: “My peace I give to you, my peace I leave you, I do not give it as the world gives” and “Do not be afraid, do not be worried and upset, in this world you will have troubles but I have overcome the world.” Yes, troubles are universal especially for Christians; troubles and traumas, and just as you cannot have the resurrection without first having the cross, you can’t have the fulfilment of love and mercy without troubles and traumas in your life.

But the rainbow and the utter beauty of the scene and the many thoughts I have been thinking also brought this lovely seventies Fisherfolk song to mind:

The Fisherfolk were a wonderful Christian community that embodied Christian love, taking in drug addicts and living and working together in community, creating art and music and living out a radical Christian witness in the nineteen seventies and eighties, but it all ended badly: Graham Pulkingham, who was the Episcopalian priest who started the whole community, turned out to have had a secret gay life, and was allegedly misleading some of the young men in his community into — let’s say — a fleshly rather than spiritual interpretation of Christian brotherly love. This seems to have been an ongoing struggle for him.

Ultimately, just as these allegations were coming out into the light of the public domain, Graham himself escaped scandal, being killed in a botched robbery.

But the music that came out of this community was so lovely and simple and spiritual and truly artistic as well as Christian; a lot of it was written and composed or arranged at least by Graham’s wife Betty Pulkingham, who was entirely innocent in the whole affair, and who indeed suffered the consequences of her husband’s difficulties and struggles in living a faithful Christian life in a patient and faithful way herself.

All these thoughts were drifting through my mind as I walked back home along the footpath.

Part of that walk is this little spot here, in the photo below, which always seems to me to have a special blessing on it — I always feel Jesus’ presence right there as I walk through that little corridor of trees, and back towards the main road — I have no idea why. Perhaps someone prays in that spot frequently — perhaps someone in the telecommunications centre next door behind that white electric fence, or someone in the house on the other side, or other people pass that way praying every day — that’s usually what such a holy space is.

Who knows? I may never know about the correctness of this supposition until I go home to the Lord, and maybe then I won’t care. But it’s a lovely spot, though.