Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Speech at the Ron Paul Institute.

This is a remarkable speech. Marjorie Taylor Greene has run up against the reality of politics — her characterisation of the politicians in Washington as '“bought and paid for” by “the giant industries that fund their campaigns…” “When your member of Congress or your senator comes back home and they’re claiming how they’re there for you and representing you, most of them are not. They’re not. They’re representing the people that they see in Washington DC and they don’t see you there and that’s really such a shame.”

In Luke 22:25 Jesus described the hypocrisy of pagan leaders in this way: “The kings of the Gentiles lord it over them, and those in authority over them call themselves benefactors.” It seems that, despite the great experiment of American democracy, things in Washington have ended up being just the same as they have always been in the halls of power.

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This is an amazing speech. I don’t think Marjorie Taylor Greene’s political career is over.

Full Transcript below.

TRANSCRIPT — MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE MAGA IS DEAD SPEECH

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks about how her political career began

Thank you so much. And Daniel, it’s so nice to meet you today.

And I have to tell you, I was talking with my fiance Brian this morning about my speech to you all today.

And I said to Brian, I said, ‘You know, Brian, I’ve talked in front of well, tens of thousands of people at Trump rallies. I’ve spoken on television so many times. I’ve given countless campaign speeches. But I’m actually intimidated to speak to this group today. And I’ll confess to you why. You guys are the smartest Americans. You had it figured out way before me. So, God bless all of you and thank you. Well, now that I have figured it out, I know I’m a little late to the party. I’d like to talk to you about what we are all facing. So, just to give you a little bit of information about me, I ran for Congress in 2020 as a candidate that had never held any political uh elected position in my life. I’d never served in the state house, state senate. I had never been to a GOP meeting before until I walked into one and declared myself a candidate for Congress. And I know you’re probably glad I’d never been to a GOP meeting. So that tells you I was a true outsider, but I was also a believer in the words that Donald Trump had sold to America. And I believed in his words and his vision for Make America Great Again because we were all victims of the failures of the two-party system.

You see, it’s the failures of the Democrat and the Republican parties that left many Americans like myself vulnerable and so eager for the promises of Donald Trump and MAGA. You see, back in two thousand and sixteen when I truly supported Donald Trump, I was a mom raising my children. I own a family construction business, so I work for myself running the company that I grew up in with my parents. And I looked at the national debt, always completely confused and angered by it because I knew my own construction company would fail if I ran it the way Congress and the Senate and the presidents, how they pass budgets that no one can afford and they put us further and further in debt. And I was angered at the fact that so many people that I knew from my generation, I’m fifty one years old, so I’m Gen X. So many people I knew from my generation had been sent constantly over to the Middle East. My father was a combat veteran from Vietnam. And I had many uncles and cousins that served in the military, but they never once fought a war that defended our homeland. None of them. And we all paid for it.

So I ran for Congress believing in this concept of make America great again. And to me that meant our our businesses. To me that meant how our tax dollars are spent. And to me that meant for our own families in our f future and for our country. I’m also a great believer in state rights. And I believe that the federal government has grown into it started out as a cute little puppy back in 1776. One that was so lovable, but over these years it’s grown into a giant monster that eats all the food in your kitchen and your pantry, goes to the bathroom all over your house, chews up your sofa cushions, and basically destroys your home. That’s what our federal government is.

And so when I say and I tell you this Dr. Paul for real I went to Congress as the most naive Congress member of Congress that probably has ever existed because I truly naively believed it could be fixed and I carried that passion with me and tried so hard. So I spent four years my first two years in Congress was under Nancy Pelosi. I survived. Thank you. My second two years in Congress was under Republican leadership. We controlled the House and let me say again, I survived. I voted no to pretty much all of our Republican bills, which is hard to do, but we have the great Dr. Paul here that’s famous for that. Thank you, Dr. Paul. My best friend in the house became Thomas Massie.

Yes. And I’m sure you’re already supporting his campaign. And if you’re not, please support him. He’s in he’s in a great battle. And then during these four years, I spent millions of dollars of my own campaign dollars traveling the country campaigning for Donald Trump. Not only that, I also donated all of my all of my dues.

I paid all of my dues as a member of Congress to the NRCC believing that I had to support my party, believing that I had to support Republicans getting elected. And so when you talk about someone that fought on the front lines of MAGA, I wasn’t just a fighter. I was a general. I was I spoke all over the country for President Trump. I stood on rally stage after rally stage.

As a matter of fact, I spoke at uh Lindsey Graham’s home county. I spoke just before Lindsey Graham and I said how I had never voted to send a single penny of yours to Ukraine to fund the Ukraine war. And I spoke against it. And then Lindsey Graham came out on the stage after me and proceeded to get booed for seven minutes straight. That that was a great day. But now Donald Trump Donald Trump endorses Lindsey Graham.

Campaign Promises - MTG’s excitement - no more wars, encouraging innovation, holding the deep state accountable, locking up Fauci, J6 committee and prosecutor Matthew Graves,

So after we got the president elected and after what seemed to be setting our country on the right course, we had Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the White House. That’s where they are now. Republicans took control of the House and Republicans were in the majority in the Senate. I thought for sure we were about to accomplish the great campaign promises that we made to the American people for years. The campaign promises of no more foreign wars and no more regime change. The campaign promises of bringing back American innovation and industry and small businesses. The campaign promises of dismantling the board of education. the campaign promises of finally holding the deep state accountable, locking up Dr. He’s not a doctor, Anthony Fauci, right?

Holding accountable the J6 committee that destroyed people’s lives. Holding accountable the US attorney Matthew Graves that horrifically prosecuted people that walked in the Capitol on January 6th and destroyed their lives is in is responsible for multiple suicides. Holding responsible for the bad guys that Donald Trump told us about constantly for years and years of Russia gate and all these other things.

But the deep state, stopping FISA 702, spying on Americans, you know, the good stuff, right? all the things that Republicans had campaigned on, the things that they were asked about and talked about on Fox News twenty four seven, the things you read about and email fundraising letters that you received, text messages, and on and on and on. I thought, “Okay, we’re about to do this.” I was so excited. I was probably the most excited. I was so excited. I wore MAGA hats on the House floor.

That’s how excited I was. Things were going pretty good the first quarter of twenty twenty five . We were making some momentum. I had finally seen some of my Republican colleagues in the House have more courage than I’d ever seen them have. It was really funny to me. I was quite amazed that every single Republican I served with who actually hated Donald Trump and used to tell me to their face they hated him were all of a sudden coming up to me showing me proudly their MAGA hats that he had signed and the great gigantic coin that the president had given them. because Donald Trump has everything bigger and shinier and more gold than anybody else. So, his challenge coins were the biggest. So, I watched this drastic change among House Republicans.

And then in twenty twenty five, the first quarter, we were actually doing it. We were passing some legislation that needed to be passed.

There was much hope going forward.

But then all of a sudden, the momentum slowed down. And as we approached going into the the spring and the summer, we started getting some bills that we were being asked to vote on. One of them was called the Genius Act and the other was the Clarity Act. And these were brought forth by the crypto industry. And I had a problem with uh the Genius Act because it had some vague language in there.

Dr. Paul, you know how this goes. They put in these nasty little poison pills and all types of avenues to create bigger problems for the future. And the Genius Act basically laid out a backdoor for central bank digital currency. Well, that was something I could never vote for because we never want to give our government the power to create the ability to control how you spend or don’t spend your money.

MTG on digital currency — I’m a no — I can’t vote for that

Well, this is something that the prime minister of India had spoken to us in Congress about. They love digital currency there. And as a matter of fact, he bragged and bragged to all of us in the House of Representatives on how they were able to use it, how they could pay their citizens when they needed to pay them, how they could charge their citizens like for taxes when they needed to collect taxes. And when I saw a h a Republican sponsored bill that the president was publicly supporting on Truth Social and in his speeches that the Congress must pass it to regulate and set up the system for crypto. I was concerned.

And so I said when they asked me where I was when they were whipping my vote, I said, “I’m a no. I can’t vote for that.”

In the Principal’s office

Well, I found myself after that in the principal’s office and sitting in a chair directly in front of the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

So, naturally, I went to the White House that day saying hi to all my friends. Hi. Hey. Saw you at the rally six months ago. Oh, it’s so good to see you. We should have dinner. I’m walking in the White House among everyone that I knew and was friends with to go talk to, of course, my good friend Donald Trump, who I’d helped become president. And so I sit down in front of the desk thinking that this should go fine. And of course, the president’s going to understand where I’m coming from. And naturally, he’s going to agree with me that we can’t have a central bank digital currency. And of course, he’s going to direct everyone in the room, especially the speaker, that you’ve got to change this bill. Mike Johnson. Boy, was I wrong. That meeting didn’t go as well as I thought. As a matter of fact, it went pretty bad where I ended up being the one that got yelled at the whole time. I got lectured the most and I walked out of there pretty surprised.

However, when I walked out, I did something that’s uncommon. And there’s Dr. Paul in the room that had the courage and the integrity in his career to do the same.

I walked out of the White House and my vote was still no. And that’s important.

MAGA is dead - who killed MAGA? Donald Trump

Now, you see, today we’re in a time where many Americans are realizing MAGA is dead.

But MAGA died actually quite some time ago. It really did. MAGA was built by Donald Trump. Make America great again was such a dream for so many Americans and it was sold for years and years and an industry was created around it. An entire political industry and an economic it’s it’s an entire economy. At rallies there’s companies that sell t-shirts and hats. These little businesses, these small business owners follow Donald Trump all over the country and sell their goods to all the MAGA faithful that go to the rallies. There’s also companies online that sell all types of Trump gear, MAGA, you name it. Coffee mugs, hats, t-shirts, pajamas. I mean, maybe some of you in this room have some of that stuff. You’ve probably thrown it out by now if you did, but it was available to buy in every way. There’s Trump Bibles. There’s Trump watches. I don’t know. There’s Trump everything.

But think about that. An entire industry created on MAGA. But I watched it die. Because when you’re a member of Congress, we have a unique view that the American people don’t have. It’s like riding a roller coaster. You know when you ride a roller coaster and if you’re in the front car, you are strapped in and you have the front row seat of everything that’s coming on the roller coaster ride. When you’re climbing up the hill and you’re climbing slowly up the hill, you can see when you’re getting to the top, but the people behind you, they can’t see it yet. Well, that’s how I felt being a member of Congress, being such an integral piece of MAGA, being personal friends with the president, personal friends with the administration, and personal friends with all of the people that got us there. So, as a member of Congress, I had an front row view of the bills and the president’s support of the bills and the policies that actually destroyed MAGA. You see, MAGA went from being words, words, and promises, but when it came time to put it into real action, the actions is what killed it.

And do you want to know who took the actions to kill Maga? It was the creator and the founder himself, Donald Trump. How did it happen?

…started with the back door to a CBDC

It started with the back door to a central bank digital currency.

And then when we campaigned on lowering inflation and reducing gas prices and caring about domestic issues that matter to Americans, the White House front door became a revolving door to foreign leaders, not to Americans and not to industry leaders and those involved in working on the domestic solutions that Americans needed. No, it became a place of foreign policy. The next thing that happened was bombing Iran. I openly and spoke publicly against it. And that’s when strike two happened for me. The president was mad at me. How dare I criticize him. After all, he wants the Nobel Peace Prize. And he wants it by bombing Iran. How can I point out that hypocrisy, Marjorie? No, no, no. Don’t criticize the president. Don’t be a panickin. Trust Trump, right? Well, I spoke out, but there were others that spoke out. Charlie Kirk spoke out, and he spoke out quite bravely. Tucker Carlson spoke out and spoke out bravely and others. Few others, not many of us, but a few. Well, then the twelve-day war was finished and they got to come out and do their victory rounds on Fox News and say how, oh, see, it didn’t turn into a forever war. Oh, look, we bombed them and we wiped out their entire nuclear capabilities. We wiped out all their military capabilities. It’s over. And that’s why Donald Trump should have the Nobel Peace Prize. My goodness, it was so silly.

Well, as this was going on, I was watching spending bill and CR and all the disgusting things that happen in the House of Representatives. No real change in Congress. I would co-sponsor the balance budget resolution and I would co-sponsor all the conservative bills.

Then magically, guess what? No matter who is Speaker of the House, those bills never come to the floor for a vote.

Epstein files

Well, talking about another resolution that that got blocked more than any other resolution I’ve ever seen, it was to release the Epstein files. So, wow. When we started talking about releasing the Epstein files, I’m like, this is a no-brainer. President Trump will just roll them out on a big cart himself. stacks and stacks and stacks of the Epstein files because obviously Bill Clinton is all in there and Hillary Clinton. That’s what I had been told all along, right? Well, it was the most shocking thing when I sat in a conference meeting and I learned that the president didn’t want to release the Epstein files. I was like, “What?” Yeah. Come to find out, he was very much against it. So we kept on trying and kept on talking about it and then the president told Mike Johnson, “No, do not bring that resolution to the floor for a vote.”

He told the rules committee and Johnson told the rules committee, “No, you will not mark up any bill in the rules committee that will allow the Epstein files to be released.”

And the resistance built and built and built.

He told Pam Bondi, “Don’t release the Epstein files.” He told everybody, “Don’t release the Epstein files.”

So we’ve persisted. because that’s what we promised.

MTG signed the discharge petition for the Epstein files

That’s what we campaigned on. Transparency and accountability, especially to pedophiles. How is that complicated? So, it got to be such a gigantic amount of resistance coming from the president and the speaker and everyone, the DOJ.

I said, “Fine, I’ll do the unthinkable. I’ll go over there and I’ll sign my name on a discharge petition that all the Democrats are signing their name on. Talk about crossing the aisle. Me, a general in the MAGA army crossing over to sign my name with a bunch of Democrats. Yeah, I did because women were raped when they were sixteen and fourteen years old. And he was a convicted pedophile and we knew there were many with him. So, I signed my name on the discharge petition and oh, did I get my name on the naughty list then, let me tell you, that became a real issue at the White House. Well, I’ll never forget it. I was in my office in the Rayburn building and I got a phone call from the president and he was at the White House and he wanted to talk to me about the discharge petition that I’d signed my name on.

And he said, “Marjorie, you’re going to have to take your name off that discharge petition. The these we can’t let this is a hoax. We can’t carry this. This is a hoax. It’s a Democrat hoax and we’ve got to just put this away and stop doing this.”

And he said, “My friends are going to get hurt.”

He said his friends would get hurt if we release the Epstein files.

He said, “Marjorie, these are good people. These are people, you know, at Mara Lago, people in Palm Beach, they’re going to get hurt by this.

And I said, “Mr. President, people have been hurt. These women have been hurt.”

I said, “Have you talked to them?” I said, “You should talk to them. You should have them in the Oval Office, Mr. President. You have everybody in the Oval Office. You have sports teams. You have world leaders. You have al-Qaeda terrorists that are now leading Syria. You have Mom Donnie.

I mean, you have everybody in the Oval Office. Surely, you can have these women who were raped as teenagers.

Talk to them. I talk to them all the time. As a matter of fact, many of them voted for you. That’s what I told him. They voted for you.

Epstein victims voted for Donald Trump.

And he wouldn’t have anything to do with them.

And he told me his friends would get hurt.

And I said, “Not taking my name off the discharge petition.”

{Crowd claps and gives her a standing ovation}

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Because this crosses party lines. It crosses, as a matter of fact, it crosses all the lines when it comes down to victimizing some of the most innocent people in America. These were young girls that were teenagers that desperately wanted to be models one day. They wanted to be seen as beautiful. They wanted to be rich. They wanted to be famous. And of course, every teenager wants things like that. And they were victimized by Galileain Maxwell and others. And they were victimized by the richest, most powerful men not only in our country but in the world. And they were used by Jeffrey Epstein as sexual tools for his own satisfaction and his friend’s satisfaction. To actually be asked by the president of the United States to back off and not help these women. That’s when MAGA died. That’s when the entire thing shattered for me. So, I kept my name on.

Shut down was to stop Epstein resolution

Then we spent eight weeks shut down. Remember that? We spent eight weeks shut down. By the way, that was to stop the Epstein resolution from getting a house vote. That’s what that shutdown was about. Finally, they reopened the government and a brand new Democrat member of Congress was sworn in and we got the 218th signature, released the resolution, passed it overwhelmingly, which was hilarious to me watching all these Republicans, oh yeah, all of a sudden I’m voting to release the Epstein files push. What a pathetic joke. Weak men. Oh my gosh, they’re so weak. So they vote to pass it. It flies through the Senate, of course, because no one wants to lose their reelection on voting no.

And then President Trump’s hand was forced to sign it. He didn’t sign that because he supported it. He was forced. And so we released the Epstein files.

Trump calls MTG a traitor

And then I got a truth social dropped on my head like a nuclear bomb where the president called me a traitor.

And I read that and I thought, a traitor, oh my gosh, I looked up the definition of traitor. I looked it up. I was like, I have to wrap my head around this.

And so a traitor is a traitor to the United States of America. And I swore an oath to defend our Constitution. And I really thought about it. I said, he’s not talking about what we think of the definition of traitor. He’s saying I was a traitor to him. To him. And that’s why I was a traitor to him. And that’s why he was going to support a primary against me just like he’s doing to Thomas Massie, which is horrific. And I looked at that and I thought to myself, this is a badge of honor. It truly is. And I thought, I can’t. This is so unbelievable to me.

No one defended her

But here’s what happened after that. Not a single Republican defended me. Not one that I served with. By the way, I had paid all my dues to the NRCC, every Congress, and supported all of them and endorsed many of them and donated money to them and helped them get reelected. And I had spent millions of my own dollars campaigning all over the country for President Trump. Think about that. But I was a traitor doing what we promised to do. I was the traitor, but no one defended me. Not one person. And I said, “Oh my goodness, how can I continue to serve under this president and serve in a body of Congress where not a single person is willing to say, ‘Mr. President, Marjorie’s not a traitor -- she helped you get elected.’?”

Death threats - to her son

But then guess what happened? I started getting death threats. And it was about me being called a traitor. It was, “You’re a traitor. You deserve to die. You’re a traitor. We’re going to kill you. You’re a traitor.”

But it was the one that came in and they kept coming on my son, my youngest, my baby boy. ‘We’re going to snuff out his life. We’re going to put a bullet in his head. Marjorie Traitor Greene.’ So, I sent those to the president, texted him directly. I also sent them to Susie Wilds and James Blair. And I also sent them to the vice president, JD Vance, Kash Patel. I sent them to all these people.

I got no response from Susie Wilds. None. And she’s a mother and a grandmother and a woman.

I got no response from James Blair because he only cares about making money on campaigns.

I did hear from Kash Patel. He said, “on it,” but I haven’t heard from him since. I don’t know what he’s on. {Laughter}

JD Vance was very nice to me, compassionate and kind, and reassured me that he would do everything we could to find out what’s going on.

Trump tells her she deserved it

And then I heard back from Donald Trump. And I’ve saved these text messages. I’d probably get put in jail if I released them publicly, but I saved them. where Donald Trump proceeded to tell me that it was my fault and that I deserve it. If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a traitor to him. That is our president of the United States.

That’s the man that says MAGA is whatever he wants it to be. That’s the man that, think about it, so many Americans turn to because they were failed by the Democrat party and failed by the Republican party. That’s the man that we elected to change everything.

Well, he certainly changed everything for me.

Seeing on the inside what a bunch of liars the politicians all are

And I’ll tell you, not only was it Donald Trump that changed everything for me, it was serving in Congress in the Republican party that changed everything for me.

It was seeing on the inside what a bunch of liars they all are.

Not just Republicans, but Democrats, too.

They have no intention of doing the things that they promise you on the campaign trail.

None.

Right now, we have a Republican president, a Republican House, and a Republican Senate.

They have the power to do everything they want to do right now.

And they refuse to do it.

Bought and paid for

Do you want to know why? They’re bought and paid for. They are bought and paid for. You don’t They don’t work for you. They work for the giant industries that fund their campaigns. They work for the special interest groups that give them fundraisers. They work for the lobbyists that make best friends with them because many members of Congress are lonely in Washington. They’re easy to make friends with. They’re away from their homes. They’re away from their families. They’re away from everything that made them who they are. They’re taken to Washington DC, which is an international city. It’s like a foreign country. Washington DC is a foreign country. It’s run by a foreign country. It is it’s run by the secular government of Israel and some other people and some other things.

But it is and that’s where they’re taken and so they’re so easily taken advantage of. And one member of Congress can fund their entire campaign for their next reelection cycle in just a few fundraisers in Washington DC. It happens all the time.

So when your member of Congress or your senator comes back home and they’re claiming how they’re there for you and representing you, most of them are not. They’re not. They’re representing the people that they see in Washington DC and they don’t see you there and that’s really such a shame.

So where do we go from here?

MAGA is dead.

MAGA is dead.

I’ll wrap it very quickly in this. The American people are the ones that have the control and the power to change everything.

Now what does it look like in the future? It’s probably going to look a lot different than it has in the past.

I think within the next 10 years, we will watch both parties basically be dismantled. We will because people are being failed by both parties. It’s Gen Z is the future. And Gen Z right now is looking towards a future where it’s extremely difficult to build a career, much less get a job out of college. Many of them don’t think they’ll ever be able to buy a home.

Many of them are not sure of what the federal government will be in the future. And I can tell you right now, just in six years, Social Security is going to be completely insolvent.

If you’re not getting a social security cheque right now, you probably won’t get one. Even though you’ve paid 6.2% of your check or if you’re self-employed, you’ve paid the lovely 12.4%. You’re not going to get it and they’re not going to fix it. What’s happened now is we’re looking in the future elections where I think a Democrat president will be e have an easy time selling Medicare for all to young Americans. Over 26 million Americans don’t have health insurance. 26 million. But who can afford it? When you have the average policy is $1,500 a month if you’re a family of four and then you’re looking at your deductible being about $7,000. health insurance is completely unaffordable. We have a crisis sitting wide open for for any Democrat president to come in and easily get elected on Medicare or healthcare for all. Easily. Think about a Gavin Newsome or another president, Democrat president could campaign right now and here’s what they could say and people would vote for it so fast. They could say, “I’m not going to represent the swamp. I’m going to represent you, the American people. I refuse to take any pack money. I refuse to be supported by the military-industrial complex, big pharma, and all of them. But I am going to bring you health care for all. All I need is 10 million people to donate to me $100. That’s $1 billion. Now, when you look at the math and there’s over 26 million people that don’t have health insurance, do you think it’s going to be kind of hard to find 10 million people to give $100 to that? That’s what we’re looking at.

We’re looking for we’re looking at the potential of full socialism coming in and easily taking over.

Do you want to know why?

Republicans have completely failed on the domestic agenda and they have failed to do anything about it.

Now the solution for that is medical freedom. The solution for that is free trade in the medical industries. The solution for that is to deregulate. The solution for that is to reduce the size of the federal government and control and empower the states and state rights. I really do believe in the future, we’re going to you can’t you’re not going to be able to tell Gen Z or even me or most millennials, you’re not going to be able to tell them, “Oh, you got to support this war or we are going to get bombed by a nuclear bomb.” Because most people are going, “I really don’t care. I can’t afford life right now.” That’s where we are.

So, I think it’s in rooms like this because you guys had it figured out long before I figured it out. It’s rooms like this and it’s people like you that have to come together and talk about the solutions and the ideas that are going to dismantle the two-party system, which I know you all believe in, and actually come up with the policies that are going to pave the way for the future and future candidates. And then the solution after that is how to fund these people and how to get them elected.

And that’s what we’re looking at.

MAGA is dead.

We’re moving past Donald Trump. And the quicker we move past him, the faster we get to the whiteboard, the faster we build the solutions, the quicker we’re ahead of everybody else on the way to saving the country. Thank you so much for having me today. God bless you. Thank you, Dr. Paul.