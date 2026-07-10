I just read this quote from C S Lewis:

Never, in peace or war, commit your virtue or your happiness to the future. Happy work is best done by the man who takes his long-term plans somewhat lightly and works from moment to moment “as to the Lord.” It is only our daily bread that we are encouraged to ask for. The present is the only time in which any duty can be done or any grace received. From The Weight of Glory and other addresses page 52

It reminds me of something I’ve been thinking about.

If you believe God is calling you to go somewhere or to do something, now is the time to do it.

Put God’s work first: even if this work is taking time off to spend it with God, in other words, keeping a sabbath rest of some sort, or praying and reading the Bible, or going to visit a sick friend, or giving to charity, or any other good work.

Then watch God do a miracle, whereby you will find your other work and needs will fall into place around the things God is asking you to do.

After all, after they began grumbling that God wasn’t going to feed them in the desert, the Israelites were given their daily bread in the form of manna, and this manna provided twice as much for the sabbath.

Also, and here’s another thing that is quite thought-provoking: the manna could not be saved as a hedge towards the future. If you tried to store it for tomorrow, it would be full of worms the next morning. God gave enough for today and no more, except for the Sabbath, where he gave enough for two days.

In the desert the whole community grumbled against Moses and Aaron. The Israelites said to them, “If only we had died by the Lord’s hand in Egypt! There we sat around pots of meat and ate all the food we wanted, but you have brought us out into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death.” Then the Lord said to Moses, “I will rain down bread from heaven for you. The people are to go out each day and gather enough for that day. In this way I will test them and see whether they will follow my instructions. On the sixth day they are to prepare what they bring in, and that is to be twice as much as they gather on the other days.” So Moses and Aaron said to all the Israelites, “In the evening you will know that it was the Lord who brought you out of Egypt, and in the morning you will see the glory of the Lord, because he has heard your grumblingagainst him. Who are we, that you should grumble against us?” Moses also said, “You will know that it was the Lord when he gives you meat to eat in the evening and all the bread you want in the morning, because he has heard your grumbling against him. Who are we? You are not grumbling against us, but against the Lord.” Then Moses told Aaron, “Say to the entire Israelite community, ‘Come before the Lord, for he has heard your grumbling.’” While Aaron was speaking to the whole Israelite community, they looked toward the desert, and there was the glory of the Lordappearing in the cloud. The Lord said to Moses, “I have heard the grumbling of the Israelites. Tell them, ‘At twilight you will eat meat, and in the morning you will be filled with bread. Then you will know that I am the Lord your God.’” That evening quail came and covered the camp, and in the morning there was a layer of dew around the camp. When the dew was gone, thin flakes like frost on the ground appeared on the desert floor. When the Israelites saw it, they said to each other, “What is it?” For they did not know what it was. Moses said to them, “It is the bread the Lord has given you to eat. This is what the Lord has commanded: ‘Everyone is to gather as much as they need. Take an omer for each person you have in your tent.’” The Israelites did as they were told; some gathered much, some little. And when they measured it by the omer, the one who gathered much did not have too much, and the one who gathered little did not have too little. Everyone had gathered just as much as they needed. Then Moses said to them, “No one is to keep any of it until morning.” However, some of them paid no attention to Moses; they kept part of it until morning, but it was full of maggots and began to smell. So Moses was angry with them. Each morning everyone gathered as much as they needed, and when the sun grew hot, it melted away. On the sixth day, they gathered twice as much—two omers for each person—and the leaders of the community came and reported this to Moses. He said to them, “This is what the Lord commanded: ‘Tomorrow is to be a day of sabbath rest, a holy sabbath to the Lord. So bake what you want to bake and boil what you want to boil. Save whatever is left and keep it until morning.’” So they saved it until morning, as Moses commanded, and it did not stink or get maggots in it. “Eat it today,” Moses said, “because today is a sabbath to the Lord. You will not find any of it on the ground today. Six days you are to gather it, but on the seventh day, the Sabbath, there will not be any.” Exodus 16

When Jesus called people to follow Him, He did not accept them as followers if they wanted to put off leaving everything and following Him to the future. If they did not follow Him today, they missed out. What terrible regret they must have suffered later on!

And one of the scribes came to Him and said, “Teacher, I will follow You wherever You go.” Jesus replied, “Foxes have dens and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay His head.” Another of His disciples requested, “Lord, first let me go and bury my father. But Jesus told him, “Follow Me, and let the dead bury their own dead.” Matthew 8 19-22

It sounds like Jesus is saying “no” sometimes, when he said, “Foxes have dens and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay His head.” But if the scribe had replied, “Well, then, I will have no place to lay my head as well,” then Jesus would have said, “Great is your faith! Come and follow me.” So don’t assume Jesus is not calling you, if he seems to be saying no, when you haven’t really put Him first. Come back to Him and challenge Him.

A bit like Luke Skywalker when the call to join the rebellion came but he said he could not leave his uncle in the lurch, the man who said, “Lord, let me first go and bury my own father” was really saying, “My Dad’s not dead yet, I’m needed at home to help him with the farm, but I’ll follow you later on, after I’m not needed.” Jesus’ reply sounds harsh, but it speaks to the need to put to death even good things in our lives that get in the way of following Him.

And to take another example: when the people in Ephesus heard about the supernatural power of real faith in Jesus and turned to him and burned their magic books, they did not wait until tomorrow. They burned the books today, because God’s Spirit was telling them to.

Many who had believed now came forward, confessing and disclosing their deeds. And a number of those who had practiced magic arts brought their books and burned them in front of everyone. When the value of the books was calculated, the total came to fifty thousand drachmas. So the word of the Lord powerfully continued to spread and prevail. Acts 19:18-20

They lost a lot of money by burning those books — perhaps they could have sold them and made a fortune for the church.

And, indeed, one could even make an argument that the books might be useful in future to a Christian apologist like Origen or Clement of Alexandria who might be using those evil books to refute the arguments in them — but they burned them today anyway. If Origen or Clement was going to do such a task in the future, God would provide them with everything needed; and anyway, as the years go past, the lies that people believe and the fads they follow change like the wind.

But imagine what freedom and relief they experienced, when they cut the spiritual bonds of evil forevermore to follow Jesus Christ.

God seems to demand a lot of faith and trust from us at times — but what we don’t realise is that it is necessary for us to know that we truly believe in Him. It is kind of comical really: it is not as if God needs our faith or trust to do miracles in our lives. It is that we really need to know that we love God more than everything else in our lives.

When we follow Jesus in these difficult areas of our life’s journey that truly require trust in God, we find out whether or not we really believe in Him.

Likewise, the real proof of our faith in Jesus is: do we love others? Today?

“We know that we have passed from death to life, because we love our brothers. The one who does not love remains in death. Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer, and you know that eternal life does not reside in a murderer.”

1 John 3:14

“By this we know what love is: Jesus laid down His life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers.” 1 John 3:16 BSB

Brothers and sisters, don’t wait till tomorrow to do what God is calling you to do today.