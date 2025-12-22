Just a little music for my readers for Christmas.

This is a new Christmas song called “Rich White Men Might Whine”, which is a song about Jesus, and is essentially a reply to a popular Australian Christmas song by a popular notable personality named Tim; this song a close relative insists on playing for us every Christmas on iTunes, and it really deserved a reply. It is a somewhat disturbing song in some ways, but maybe in a good way? See what you think. The paintings in it are mostly Rembrandt, whose Biblical art I truly love as it is so human, with a few other public domain paintings as well. You can find any of them online by taking a screenshot and putting it into images.google.com, which really is a magnificent service. I hope we in Australia can still use images.google.com after the 27th December without giving away our biometric data to a foreign company. which is when the ESafety commission’s mandates come into effect.

And this is the Christmas story from Matthew’s gospel being told in song; it begins with the genealogy, which is everyone’s favourite part in fact (not usually!) and finishes at the Old Testament quote “Out of Egypt I have called my Son” (Matthew 2:15)

The reason it stops at this point because after this is the massacre of the everyone under 2 years old in Bethlehem by Herod the Great ( an action that was truly in character for this villainous king, the son of an Edomite and an Arab, who according to the Jewish historian Josephus killed his own wife Mariamne and then bitterly regretted it, and murdered many other people, including three of his own sons, and a surrendering rebel army. )

The musical setting was really done for children, and the part of the story after verse 15 is perhaps not really suitable for modern children. I think in the past Westerners felt differently about such dreadful stories of bloodshed and tragedy — you only have to read Hans Andersen’s fairy tales — and it’s arguable that this might have actually made children in the past grow up with a little more resilience. Be that as it may, that is why the song ends at verse 15.

Please share these videos if you like them.

Merry Christmas.