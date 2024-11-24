The Misinfo bill is dead! Long live truth in Australia!

Sarah Hansen Young, the Greens leader, has indicated that the Greens would oppose the bill because there had been strong community opposition to the bill, and experts had also said they had many concerns about the bill. Here is the complete Greens statement, 22 November:

“The Greens understand that mis and disinformation is a growing danger to democracy, public discourse, health and safety both in Australia and around the world and needs to be tackled. “However we are concerned this bill doesn’t actually do what it needs to do when it comes to stopping the deliberate mass distribution of false and harmful information. “It gives media moguls like Murdoch an exemption and hands over responsibility to tech companies and billionaires like Elon Musk to determine what is true or false under ambiguous definitions. It does little to stop non-human actors like bots flooding social media and boosting dangerous algorithms. “There has been strong community opposition to this bill, and experts have also raised serious concerns. The Government has failed to address these. “As such, the Greens will be opposing the bill. The Government should listen to community concern and withdraw this legislation. “Instead, the Government needs to focus on comprehensive reforms that tackle the business models and dangerous algorithms that fuel division and damage democracy, and legislate a duty of care so these platforms prevent harm in the first place.”

Michelle Rowland (Lab, Communications) confirms the Misinfo bill is dead

This morning (Sunday 24 November), Communications Minister Michelle Rowland confirmed the misinformation bill was dead.

She said: "Based on public statements and engagements with senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate.”

Well done, everyone

In conclusion: WELL DONE to everyone who emailed or rang or wrote to a Senator.

We still live in a democracy, because of what you did, fellow citizens of Australia. God bless you all!

Hat tip to Epoch Times who ran this story, and it was their email bulletin that first alerted me to it: https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/cannot-pass-the-senate-greens-oppose-misinformation-bill-5765097

Other sources: the ABC who sound regretful that this legislation was dropped

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-24/laws-to-regulate-misinformation-online-abandoned/104640488

And the Greens website:

https://greens.org.au/news/media-release/greens-call-government-withdraw-mis-disinformation-bill