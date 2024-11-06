Misinformation submissions published at a rate of less than one per day.
It will take more than three years to publish them all at this rate.
They have been putting the submissions regarding the Misinformation Bill online — only 98 have been published as of 20:34 on 6 November 2024 WA time — mine is still not one of them, despite the fact that I ticked the box - and they debated it today in Parliament. What a joke. Since 21st October (16 days ago) they have published only ten additional submissions, at a rate of less than one per day!) It will take more than three years to publish them all at this rate
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Environment_and_Communications/MisandDisinfobill/Submissions
