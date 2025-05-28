May 28 (Reuters) - Moderna announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has canceled a US$766 million Moderna contract for the development of a bird flu vaccine and the pre-purchase of the jabs.

Two contracts were canceled totalling $766 million - one $590 million contract for the development of the bird flu vaccine, which also includes expanding the mRNA platform for four more types of influenza.

And a $176 million contract to complete the development of the bird flu vaccine.

"The cancellation means that the government is discarding what could be one of the most effective and rapid tools to combat an avian influenza outbreak," said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins. She added that it was the opposite approach to Trump’s behaviour in 2020 when he supported Operation Warp Speed.

