UPDATE

Trump is releasing all the documents… apparently

https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release-2025

Gary Underhill apparently revealed that the CIA had been involved, then was found dead under suspicious circumstances a month later; the coroner ruled it was suicide.

He left Washington in a hurry the day after the assassination.

There is quite a lot known about Underhill already — note this extensive article from 2021 on the website “On the Trail of Delusion.”

Also this: claims that Kennedy was in the Klu Klux Klan.

This update has been added to my earlier article: