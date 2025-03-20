MORE KENNEDY FILES RELEASED
UPDATE
Trump is releasing all the documents… apparently
https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release-2025
Gary Underhill apparently revealed that the CIA had been involved, then was found dead under suspicious circumstances a month later; the coroner ruled it was suicide.
He left Washington in a hurry the day after the assassination.
There is quite a lot known about Underhill already — note this extensive article from 2021 on the website “On the Trail of Delusion.”
Also this: claims that Kennedy was in the Klu Klux Klan.
This update has been added to my earlier article:
