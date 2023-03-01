Looking at the FOI TGA document 6, the Nonclinical Evaluation Report BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY™) Submission No: PM-2020-05461-1-2 Sponsor: Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd January 2021.

https://web.archive.org/web/20230204175226/https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

Forgive me if I’m wrong, but this doesn’t look like the luciferased mRNA stayed at the injection site and the liver in the poor old experimental rats.

What is not clear to me is what LNP-C12 or LNP 5 are but I think LNP 8 is the one they used, at least, from the fact that they keep mentioning it I think it is. (see page 10 paragraph 2)

Why isn’t this front page news on the Australian?

This is from a Clarendon College rat dissection manual - it shows the location of the heart and lungs - and it certainly looks to me as if the luciferased mRNA with the Liquid Nanoparticles is showing up around the heart and lungs like a freakin’ beacon in the first 6-24 hours. LNP 5 slightly less so, but it’s still going there.

And there’s this - in the ovaries the concentration of LNP’s is actually increasing during the study period.

If you read their little summary at the bottom, what they call “lower total recovery” in the ovaries, could actually be more accurately characterised as “negative recovery” or more accurately “concentration is increasing at an ever increasing rate” - I interpolated a few values by averaging to get the graph and the x value on the plot below is seconds since injection and it really looks like the rate of increase is increasing between day 1 (86400) and day 2 (172800). Where will it be by day 60? Why is the rate increasing?

This is the concentration of mRNA in the Ovaries:

Addendum - let me make it perfectly clear - this is the data from the document on the basis of which the Australian Therapeutic Goods administration TGA approved the vaccines. Did the TGA ask Pfizer, what happens in the ovaries after two days? The LNP/mRNA concentration appears to be increasing exponentially - when does it stop increasing?

Somehow I think they did not ask them; after all, it’s not “increasing exponentially” according to the ‘real experts’ (the scientists Pfizer paid to test their own product), it’s just “lower total recovery”. Good grief.

What is happening to the Lipid Nanoparticle/mRNA?

I’ve taken the data from the chart above and made a chart, below, of the areas where the LNP concentration is increasing. As the concentration in the injection site decreases, the concentration in the spleen, ovaries, liver, and small intestine is increasing. The difference between them (red column) is decreasing.

It looks like the LNP is going from the injection site to the spleen, ovaries, liver, and to a lesser degree small intestine.

I guess that’s why they stopped measuring it at two days.

But don’t worry - nothing to see here - move along - we’re just seeing “lower total recovery”.