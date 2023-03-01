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ExcessDeathsAU
Mar 2, 2023Edited

Look at the patents for mRNA to 'cure cancer.' They use LNPs as organism-wide delivery systems for oncolytic viruses. They knew from the beginning that these jabs would NEVER stay at the injection site as designed. Everyone named on these patents should be behind bars. See the Level 4 facility in Melbourne. Look at the gain of function research currently being done in Australia https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australias-gain-of-function-research

Edit: when I said the above to Prof. Doherty it was the final nail in the coffin in my time on social media.

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