Woe to unjust judges and to those who issue unfair laws, says the Lord, so that there is no justice for the poor, the widows, and orphans. Yes, it is true that they even rob the widows and fatherless children. Isaiah 10:1-2

Dr My Le Trinh (suspended ) has been suspended and harassed by health regulators for two and a half years for prescribing ivermectin during the Covid era. The Medical Council and the Health Care Complaints Commission have been hounding her relentlessly.

In 2022, Dr Trinh treated a patient by prescribing ivermectin for Covid 19. The patient was suffering from a cytokine storm caused by Covid 19, and feared being put onto a mechanical ventilator and treated with Remdesivir, a repurposed HIV antiviral so toxic that 54% of the patients in the initial Ebola trial group died, and so deadly that during the Covid era nurses nicknamed it “run death is near.” Dr Trinh has been through numerous appearances before medical tribunals and a money-draining exercise in legal defense of her right to practice medicine, which in my opinion is not in doubt at all: indeed, she is one of the few Doctors in Australia who had the guts to stand up against the violations of medical ethics carried out by the Australian government and health authorities in 2020-2023.

It is worth noting that the tribunal’s own expert testified that Dr Trinh saved the life of the patient.

Dr Trinh recently requested a recording of her latest appearance before the HCCC Tribunal — unfortunately, the audio has not been forthcoming.

Instead they provided a transcript which shows this whole process to be no better than a kangaroo court, a travesty of justice that belongs in a banana republic not a civilised country in the twenty first century; the transcript is missing several sections of audio, and it appears that the missing sections incriminate the tribunal for their miscarriages of justice.

Indeed - nothing demonstrates a guilty conscience so much as trying to hide something - and the Tribunal is hiding something.

One section at the beginning seems particularly incriminatory, which according to Dr Trinh recorded a section of the hearing in which the judge dismissed Dr Trinh’s right to have an advocate present because English is not her first language.

The judge seems to have made a personally derogatory decision and neither took into account her rights, and made the decision apparently on the basis of merely disliking the manner or personality of her advocate.

The section is missing from the transcript. The implication is that the Tribunal has deleted this section from the audio or the subsequent transcript. And this action of attempting to hide the facts indicates that they know that what they did is wrong.

This is completely unprofessional and if true shows these people to be unworthy of their positions in society and undeserving of any respect. If a plumber behaved in this fashion, burying evidence of mistakes and leaving the plumbing in a mess, he would lose his license. How much more a judge, who is supposedly an upholder of the law? What a shameful country we live in.

The transcript was incomplete and contained missing sections in the audio, which Dr Trinh enumerated below:

A) First missing section • Content unknown • Uncertain duration, but occurred between 10:00 am and 10:23 am B) 48-second audio segment • Prosecutor: Mentioned a case law and its date, then said, “that’s enough.” • Female: Responded “Okay.” (Unclear who spoke — possibly me; transcript only notes “female.”) • Judge: Stated that the Tribunal would first address a preliminary matter, referring to emails I had sent over the weekend, which he said would be dealt with shortly. He then began ruling on an application filed on 31 July 2025, continuing with “On 31…” C) Preliminary matter — missing 7 minutes. The judge addressed my application, filed on 31 July 2025, to have my friend Tony Wakeham act as my lay advocate. He rejected the application, stating that I did not have a current medical certificate and did not appear to have PTSD. He added that everyone appearing before the tribunal feels anxious and that I seemed to be coping well. In my application, I explained that I needed an advocate because English is not my first language. The judge responded that I had no difficulty with English. He then criticised Tony, referencing an earlier incident between them on a tram, and stated that Tony was not suitable to act as my advocate. This was the missing part of the audio. Had the hearing been live-streamed, this issue with the missing transcript might never have occurred.

https://x.com/myletrinh123/status/1983122607366168888

Health authorities infringe the principle of consent

Subsequent to prescribing Ivermectin, Dr Trinh has been threatened with fines of $22,000 and imprisonment if she did not provide medical files on patients to the medical bodies investigating her. This is such a gross violation of medical ethics, that it completely undermines any meagre justification for the HCCC to even exist; the body is in any case completely unconstitutional — section 51(xxiiiA) makes medical conscription illegal in Australia, and the use of these medical Tribunals and councils to coerce people to take an experimental medication was a violation of the Nuremberg Code as well, which applies everywhere as it is one of the foundational documents of medical ethics. She is suffering PTSD and the whole episode has taken a severe toll on her mental health.

The HCCC subsequently confiscated her patient’s files, containing evidence of her prescription of Ivermectin. These files were obtained without the patients’ consent and were used against her.

A GP was paid by the board to examine the files and find her guilty of misconduct (I say this advisedly: given their record the health authorities would not have paid an independent GP for this task.)

Dr Trinh assesses their motives thus:

Now, after more than 30 years of being a competent doctor with no prior complaints, I am facing the possibility of having my medical license revoked for 3-5 years. The HCCC is scheduling a costly 4-day hearing in an apparent attempt to punish me harshly and drain me financially. Their motives seem clear – to penalize me for prescribing ivermectin, a medication that has been subject to controversial debates in recent times. I firmly stand by my medical decisions and refute the witch hunt orchestrated by the HCCC. This unjust persecution is unwarranted and unjust, especially considering my long-standing record of providing quality care to my patients. I have requested an adjournment of my hearing due to my deteriorating mental health, supported by medical certificates from three doctors, but the Tribunal has shown no empathy or understanding.

https://x.com/myletrinh123/status/1785628704242381300

Please pray for Dr Trinh. These unjust judges and authorities can try to hide their behaviour, but in the end it won’t work. When people commit injustice, God sees — they cannot hide from Him.

For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil. Ecclesiastes 12:14 ESV

For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil. 2 Corinthians 5:10 ESV

No one lights a lamp and covers it with a jar or puts it under a bed. Instead, he sets it on a stand, so those who enter can see the light. For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be made known and brought to light. Pay attention, therefore, to how you listen. Whoever has will be given more, but whoever does not have, even what he thinks he has will be taken away from him.” Luke 8:16-18