Dr. John Campbell talking with Clare Craig and Dr. Tim Kelly about folic acid in the UK.

Clare Craig and Dr. Tim Kelly also have a paper on folic acid and autism; it is a preprint on ResearchGate.

Craig, Clare & Kelly, Timothy. (2025). Disruption of Cerebral Folate Metabolism as a Unifying Framework for Autism Spectrum Disorder Risk and Causation

Several important points:

In the only study worth its salt, folic acid prevented some neural tube defects in unborn babies, however there were nine deaths in the folic acid group, compared to one in the non-folic acid group. Folic acid is not folate, but actually blocks folate receptors in the brain, and this is the mechanism they propose for causing autism.

In Australia, it is worth noting that only organic bread and wheat products are exempt from folic acid requirements. Every other wheat product contains folic acid, including every kind of flour, pasta products, biscuits, etc etc

Here is the abstract from Clare Craig and Tim Kelly’s paper:

Running title: Cerebral folate disruption and ASD

ABSTRACT

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) arises from diverse influences that rarely align into a single explanatory model. Here, we propose a unifying framework centred on disrupted cerebral folate metabolism acting across sensitive developmental windows. Reduced folates are essential for nucleotide synthesis and methylation and their transfer to the developing brain relies on high-affinity folate receptor-α (FRα) transport at the placenta and choroid plexus. Disruption of this pathway, through genetic variants, synthetic folic acid (sFA) producing unmetabolised folic acid (UMFA), or folate receptor autoantibodies (FRAAs), can impair neurodevelopment during critical stages from gestation to infancy and beyond. Using a Capacity-Load-Trigger (CLT) framework, we integrate evidence across genetics, pharmacology, immunology and epidemiology. Capacity reflects intrinsic susceptibility (e.g. folate-pathway polymorphisms); Load arises from exogenous pressures such as sFA exposure, drugs that deplete one-carbon intermediates, or FRAA-mediated blockade; and Triggers include infection, fever, or metabolic stress that break immune tolerance in predisposed hosts. Regional vulnerability is predicted to follow CSF diffusion distance and metabolic demand, with fronto-parietal association cortex, basal ganglia, long white-matter tracts and cerebellar hemispheres most affected when CSF folate is low in utero. This framework reconciles paradoxical findings, where both folate deficiency and excess sFA/UMFA exposure increase risk and clarifies how timing and 1 location of disruption shape phenotype. It identifies a mechanistically defined, potentially treatable subgroup and generates testable predictions for biomarkers, exposure timing and neuroanatomical patterns.