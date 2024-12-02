https://jpands.org/vol29no4/oldfield.pdf

New Peer Reviewed Study: Pfizer BNT162b2 and subsequent iterations of mRNA vaccines need to be withdrawn

A new peer reviewed study by Philip Oldfield, Maria Gutschi, Peter McCullough, and David Speicher looks at the Pfizer Covid jabs and concludes that they need to be recalled and reevaluated before any of these injections are used on human beings.

David Speicher is an expert in genetics and epidemiology, Maria Gutschi has a publishing history in the area of injectable medications, Peter McCullough is an expert cardiologist/epidemiologist, and Philip Oldfield has a publications history in Covid-19 vaccine studies.

They look at the fundamental differences between the mRNA injections, which ought to be classified as gene therapies, compared to traditional vaccines, viz this chart:

The many ways these harm us: an exceptionally concise article

This is an exceptionally concise article that looks at excess deaths, US VAERS statistics of vaccine injury, the amount and distribution of spike protein (unknown, unstudied), the Pfizer vaccine trials (inadequate, showing harm, and ended prematurely by giving the injection to the whole placebo control group after only a few months), the fact that alternative treatments were canceled by the FDA, the presence of plasmid DNA in dangerous amounts that will be injected straight into the cell (plasmid DNA regulations only regulated the amount injected into the blood, which is nowhere near as dangerous as injected the DNA directly into the cell), together with SV40 gene cancer promoting/gene integration sequences, endotoxins, the poisonous lipid nanoparticles, toxicology studies, safety, etc.

Below I have quote their final discussion and conclusion; but I encourage you to download the whole paper. This paper really is the best and most concise discussion of the evidence for harm of the experimental Pfizer mRNA vaccines that I have ever read.

Discussion The studies provided by Pfizer/BioNTech to the FDA and other regulatory authorities were fundamentally flawed and insufficient to prove safety and efficacy. Pfizer/BioNTech failed to determine the concentrations and structure of the encoded spike protein in their nonclinical and clinical studies. Such studies are fundamental to determine the pharmacology, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of a “pro-drug” as represented by the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccines. Pfizer/BioNTech did perform a biodistribution study using a surrogate mRNA coding for luciferase instead of the spike protein. The study demonstrated that the LNPs were distributed to a variety of different tissues including the liver, spleen, adrenals, reproductive organs, and the brain. The assumption that the modRNA vaccine would reside at the injection site, i.e., the deltoid muscle, was known to be false. Pfizer/BioNTech’s own data showed the spike protein would also be expressed in these distal tissues. This data helps to explain the extent and variety of serious adverse effects to the modRNA vaccine observed in humans.7,35,110 Pfizer/BioNTech also failed to perform adequate Phase 1 ascending dose clinical studies, which would have provided important information regarding the amount of encoded spike protein produced and how widespread it varies between individuals. The cumulative effect of continued dosing beyond the primary series of up to 12 injections for the immunocompromised has not been studied. Given that the spike protein was known to be toxic, using Pfizer/BioNTech’s own data, the claim that the modRNA vaccine is safe is dubious. Additionally, the modRNA vaccine’s short-term safety, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity or excretion characteristics were not ascertained since vaccine regulatory guidance’s did not require it, and the long-term adverse effects such as cancer, neurological, or autoimmune diseases have yet to be determined. Finally, Pfizer/BioNTech could not adequately establish the short-term or long-term safety of the modRNA vaccines. The rolling review process used by regulatory authorities worldwide, including the FDA, the European Medical Agency, and Health Canada, revealed issues of concern, which were either ignored or downgraded in the published assessments of the COVID-19 vaccines, raising questions of effectiveness, veracity, and reliability of our regulatory agencies.111

Conclusion For any other medicinal product, the regulatory submission would have been considered incomplete and most probably rejected. Therefore, a moratorium on the use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and boosters should be enacted at minimum, but ideally, they should be removed from the market and their use in humans should be stopped. It should be the responsibility of the pharmaceutical industry, not independent scientists, to determine whether a medical intervention is safe. Based upon Pfizer/BioNTech’s data, safety of their COVID-19 modRNA vaccine has not been proven.

Philip R. Oldfield, D.Phil., Maria Gutschi, B.Sc.Phm, Pharm.D., Peter A McCullough, M.D., M.P.H., David J. Speicher, Ph.D. Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 modRNA Vaccines: Dangerous Genetic Mechanism of Action Released before Sufficient Preclinical Testing Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons AAPS Winter 2024 volume 29 number 4 https://jpands.org/vol29no4/oldfield.pdf