Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the new pope, Leo XIV.

Born in Chicago on 14 September 1955, the son of Louis Marius Prevost and Mildred Martínez. His father was a US Navy veteran of World War II and a school administrator, was of French and Italian descent, and his mother, a librarian, was of Spanish descent. Prevost has two brothers. Prevost served as an altar boy at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on the far South Side of Chicago. His secondary education was at a seminary school. Prevost earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics at Villanova University in 1977. Prevost speaks English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, and can read Latin and German.