A new study from Victoria shows that the government gave myocarditis to at least one 10 year old child.

Clinical phenotype of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis in Victoria, 2021–22: a cross-sectional study

Julia Smith, Silja Schrader, Hannah Morgan, Priya Shenton, Annette Alafaci, Nicholas Cox, Andrew J Taylor, James Hare, Bryn Jones, Nigel W Crawford, Jim P Buttery, Hazel J Clothier, Daryl R Cheng 10 December 2024

https://doi.org/10.5694/mja2.52557

Myocarditis is a condition that cardiologists such as Peter McCullough say is “always serious.” 63% of the cases were in people aged 24 years and younger. At least one of the myocarditis cases occurred in a 10 year old, probably a boy.

How many cases escaped being noticed? The study authors say that many myocarditis cases in female patients might be misdiagnosed because the symptoms in female patients were non-classical, palpitations and nausea.

Of 454 SAEFVIC reports of suspected COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis, 206 were deemed confirmed cases. The median age of people with confirmed myocarditis was 21 years (interquartile range [IQR], 16–32 years; range, 10–76 years); 129 were aged 24 years or younger (63%), 155 were male (75%). The median time from vaccination to symptom onset was two days (IQR, 1–4 days); 201 cases (98%) followed the administration of mRNA vaccines; five cases followed vaccination with AZD122. Forty-six cases followed first vaccine doses (22%), 138 second doses (67%), and 22 cases third vaccine doses (11.0%). In 201 cases, people initially presented to emergency departments; 129 people were admitted to hospital (63%; median length of stay, two days; IQR, 1–3 days). Five people were admitted to intensive care. Echocardiographic abnormalities were identified in 26 of 200 patients (13%); electrocardiographic abnormalities were identified in 105 of 206 patients (51%; less frequently in female than male patients: adjusted odds ratio, 0.75; 95% confidence interval, 0.64–0.89). Troponin levels were elevated in 205 of 206 patients; the median increase was greater in male (95.3-fold; IQR, 5.8–273-fold) than female patients (9.9-fold; IQR, 4.7–50-fold). No cMRI abnormalities were found in patients for whom the troponin increase was threefold or less.

They conclude that more research needs to be done into the long term complications of Covid vaccination:

The longer term clinical outcomes of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis should be investigated, including symptom persistence, cardiac investigation abnormalities over time, and long term complications.

h/t to a Children’s Health Defense article

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/australian-study-evidence-covid-vaccines-cause-myocarditis/