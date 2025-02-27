This act has been introduced in Congress in the United states. It provides that any foreigner who tries to censor the US and contravenes the US 1st amendment would be “inadmissible” — i.e. they would be unable to travel to the US. And they would be “deportable” — i.e. if they are already in the US they would be deported.

The implications of this Act for free speech in Australia are wide-ranging. I feel like cheering! This is one in the eye for the pathetic karens who have been trying to censor what we can read and view online here in Australia.

God bless America!