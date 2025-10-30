“This is what gives you right and wrong to live by, because God does exist and He defines what right and wrong is, otherwise you’re left with the question, ‘who says?’ If you can answer the question, ‘God says,’ that’s a good answer. And it gives you significance in life. Ecclesiastes said, ‘vanity of vanities, all is vanity’. Without God, what is the purpose of life? You have purpose in life when you acknowledge that God exists. And I’m sorry for people who reject God, because they’ve just thrown out the possibility of having any significance in life, because you end up, at the end of life, you’re on your death bed, and you say, what was it all about? Well, I had a big house, I had a nice car, I had a boat, I had vacations all over the world, but so what? It doesn’t mean anything. It’s just vanity, unless you live by God’s expectations and to glorify Him. That gives you eternal purpose. So when you believe that when you die you’re just dead like a dog in the street, you have no significance, you have no possibility of eternal significance. But when you believe in the resurrection, that the soul survives the body, which is really this foundation of the Christian worldview that founded this country, when you believe that your soul exists beyond the death of your body, so that right and wrong count, because God judges the intents of the heart. See how important this is. And it comes down to how you live, how you interact with people around you, it comes down to how you vote, doesn’t it?” Bob Rucker

Robert A. Rucker is a nuclear engineer, with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Michigan, and has Professional Engineering certificates in nuclear engineering and mechanical engineering. He worked in the nuclear industry for 38 years, and academically speaking is well published mostly on US government platforms.

His career in physics began when he was 12 or 13 years old, and his mother took him and his brother to Hudson’s department store in downtown Detroit. It was the largest department store at the time apart from Macy’s in New York and covered an entire city block and was 25 stories high, the highest in the world. His mother took them to one of the upper floors filled with books, and told them both to choose a book to buy. Bob chose a book about nuclear physics, written in language he could understand at that age. He read through the book gradually, every Sunday morning after doing his paper route, and this was the beginning both of his fascination with nuclear physics and analysis and problem solving.

Another thing that started him on the journey towards the shroud was an insert in the newspaper called Parade. One day he noticed a “a small grainy picture about 3 cm (1.2 inches) high of a strange face with long hair. A short description, perhaps only three or four sentences long, ended with, ‘The Shroud of Turin is believed by some to be Jesus’ burial cloth’. This astonished me.”

He had never heard of the Shroud of Turin and never considered that Jesus’ burial cloth could possibly still be in existence.

“At the time, I thought this could not possibly be true, because if it were, it would be so famous everyone would know about it. I never forgot the picture and later decided I should investigate it further. A girl my age, on the other side of the country, also saw the picture in the magazine. Ten years later we met in San Diego and were married.”

Since 2013 he has been researching the Shroud of Turin, using MCNP code (a programming language that was created to simulate and understand nuclear processes) to solve the carbon dating problem of the Shroud: the carbon dating of the lower portion of the linen sheet does not match the upper portion.

Of course, he mentions in his discussion the Italian lawyer and amateur photographer who took the first photographs of the shroud in May of 1898, Secondo Pia, who, when he was developing them, noticing that the photographic negatives showed a positive image of the man in the shroud in addition to a clearer rendition of the image. To my mind, this is the clearest evidence that the shroud is the genuine image of the resurrected Lord Jesus, as the very concept of photographic negatives did not exist before photography was invented. Furthermore, the correct positioning of the nails in the wrists rather than the hands is very conclusive evidence that it is real, along with the pattern of blood, the extraordinarily clear three dimensional nature of the image, and so on.

Bob Rucker organised a four-day international conference on the Shroud in 2017 and more recently in 2025. He has written many more papers on the Shroud, now, than on nuclear engineering, and these are available on the research page of his website https://shroudresearch.net, https://www.shroudresearch.net/research.html

Bob Rucker has some intriguing theories as to the role of nuclear physics in the creation of the image on the shroud, and the resurrection of Jesus, summarised in his paper, “What happened to Jesus’ body in his resurrection?”

1. In Jesus’ resurrection, he probably disappeared from within his burial cloth. 2. Jesus’ disappearance from within his burial cloth was probably brought about by a transition into an alternate dimensionality. This alternate dimensionality could be referred to as heaven. 3. This transition into an alternate dimensionality could have produced effects on his burial cloth, such as encoding the images onto the cloth and shifting of the carbon date. 4. The root cause of the images and carbon dating of the Shroud is best explained by an extremely high frequency powerful vertical oscillation of nuclei in Jesus’ body. 5. Jesus’ resurrection by a transition into an alternate dimensionality evidently involved an extremely high frequency powerful vertical oscillation of the nuclei in his body. This is what probably caused the many evidences related to the front and dorsal images of the crucified man that can be seen on the Shroud of Turin.

Bob formed a hypothesis that the neutrons would bounce off the limestone wall of the tomb, and the data matches this.

