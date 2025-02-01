On Justification and Transgression

I have been listening to Benedict Jacka’s Inheritance of Magic series, and I have to say I’ve enjoyed his fantasy before: other urban fantasy books sometimes seem to offend my suspension of disbelief, particularly when they touch on spiritual or moral matters. It is not fantastical events that can take me out of the story: it is unlikely or anathema moral or spiritual events.

However, in the Inheritance of Magic series a good clergyman called Father Hawke advises the hero Stephen Oakwood to read CS Lewis’ the Problem of Pain, among other books concerned with moral and spiritual discernment, and urges him to ask the right questions about morality and the existence of God, something that was a pleasant surprise.

Without being too specific, one of the villains in this series mocks the hero for wanting to find his father who has been missing for four years. The author Benedict Jacka comes up with one of the best explanations for the relevance of God’s commandments that I have ever read or heard of:

Father Hawke turned back towards me, studying me. ‘You seem troubled.’ ‘Byron asked me why I cared so much about finding my dad,’ I confessed. ‘And?’ ‘I … didn’t really have a good answer.’ Father Hawke blinked at me. ‘Why on earth would you think you needed one?’ ‘Uh …’ ‘“Honour thy father and mother” is one of the most foundational principles of virtually every civilisation in history,’ Father Hawke said. ‘If you feel a sense of love and duty towards your parents, then of course you’re going to want to find them and help them. I mean, what sort of answer were you expecting? To justify it on some other grounds?’ ‘I suppose.’ ‘Even if you decided you were searching for your father because of some other reason,’ Father Hawke pointed out, ‘you’d still have to explain why you cared about that other reason. If you can’t justify one, what makes you think you can justify the other? You should love and honour your parents. If someone tries to make you question that, it’s not because they want to help you.’

We don’t have to justify ourselves if we’re doing the right thing, and the Bible tells us what the right thing is.

And now we turn to the fantastical in the scriptures themselves.

The puzzling account of the Nephilim

Now when men began to multiply on the face of the earth and daughters were born to them, the sons of God saw that the daughters of men were beautiful, and they took as wives whomever they chose. So the Lord said, “My Spirit will not contend with man forever, for he is mortal; his days shall be 120 years.” The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and afterward as well—when the sons of God had relations with the daughters of men. And they bore them children who became the mighty men of old, men of renown. Then the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great upon the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of his heart was altogether evil all the time. And the Lord regretted that He had made man on the earth, and He was grieved in His heart. So the Lord said, “I will blot out man, whom I have created, from the face of the earth—every man and beast and crawling creature and bird of the air—for I am grieved that I have made them.” Genesis 6:1-7

The sons of God are angelic beings; they are mentioned in the book of Job, which is reportedly one of the most ancient books in the Bible, because the places mentioned in it seem not to be mentioned in any other ancient literature.

Not all the characters quoted in the book of Job are to be believed, of course: Job alone is commended for speaking the truth. But the sons of God are mentioned not only by the omniscient narrator, but by Yahweh himself, in a moment of apparent sarcasm, speaking to Job from the whirlwind in which He appears:

“Who is this who obscures My counsel

by words without knowledge?

Now brace yourself like a man;

I will question you, and you shall inform Me.

Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth?

Tell Me, if you have understanding.

Who fixed its measurements? Surely you know!

Or who stretched a measuring line across it?

On what were its foundations set,

or who laid its cornerstone,

while the morning stars sang together

and all the sons of God shouted for joy?”

Note that the old textual criticism idea that there is a Yahwist narrative and an Elohist narrative is ridiculous: whenever God deals with someone personally, the narrative uses his personal name in the Old Testament; the simplest explanation is often the best — God’s personal name is used when He is speaking personally.

So we have sons of God — godlike beings or angels who sang as the creation of the earth was being wrought by God — and according to Genesis they came down to earth before the great flood and fathered children. The objection that angels are incapable of fathering children is not valid — Matthew 22:30 ( “Jesus answered, “You are mistaken because you do not know the Scriptures or the power of God. In the resurrection, people will neither marry nor be given in marriage. Instead, they will be like the angels in heaven.”) does not say the angels in heaven are incapable of marrying or having children: it says that they do not do this, which Genesis 6 indicates is a matter of the angels’ obedience rather than their physical capability.

The idea, by the way, that angels are not physical but entirely non-corporeal beings is not scriptural, but a product of Spinoza’s thought philosophy, which is a largely barren mental landscape formed out of the 17th century clockmaker conception of the deity.

Wherever the scriptures themselves mention angels they are physical and acting physically in the world, rescuing Peter (Acts 12:7), eating food (Genesis 18:8) physically touching people on the shoulder and even being late to an appointment because he had been forced to fight hostile angelic entities on the way (Daniel 10:13).

On the twenty-fourth day of the first month, as I was standing on the bank of the great river, the Tigris, I lifted up my eyes, and behold, there was a certain man dressed in linen, with a belt of fine gold from Uphaz around his waist. His body was like beryl, his face like the brilliance of lightning, his eyes like flaming torches, his arms and legs like the gleam of polished bronze, and his voice like the sound of a multitude. Only I, Daniel, saw the vision; the men with me did not see it, but a great terror fell upon them, and they ran and hid themselves. So I was left alone, gazing at this great vision. No strength remained in me; my face grew deathly pale, and I was powerless. I heard the sound of his words, and as I listened, I fell into a deep sleep, with my face to the ground. Suddenly, a hand touched me and set me trembling on my hands and knees. He said to me, “Daniel, you are a man who is highly precious. Consider carefully the words that I am about to say to you. Stand up, for I have now been sent to you.” And when he had said this to me, I stood up trembling. “Do not be afraid, Daniel,” he said, “for from the first day that you purposed to understand and to humble yourself before your God, your words were heard, and I have come in response to them. However, the prince of the kingdom of Persia opposed me for twenty-one days. Then Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me, for I had been left there with the kings of Persia. Now I have come to explain to you what will happen to your people in the latter days, for the vision concerns those days.” Daniel 10:4-11

I myself have met people who were rescued by angels, and neither were these non-physical, but they described them as people who appeared mysteriously in a place in which no one was around, and then disappeared soon afterwards, after helping them, and they did not see where they went.

Jesus Himself after the resurrection had this type of spiritual body: he was able to appear and disappear at will, which may indicate that there are more than 4 physical dimensions (the 3 dimensions of space and 1 dimension of time.) Indeed, a flatlander would experience the incursion of a 3 dimensional person into flatland in a similar way. Of course, to say this may be as foolish as Spinoza interpreting the Bible with the constraints of his own understanding of the universe. One day we will know.

But there is a curious aside in the short mention of the Nephilim in Genesis 6. They were on earth in those days and afterward as well.

The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and afterward as well—when the sons of God had relations with the daughters of men. And they bore them children who became the mighty men of old, men of renown.

Some say that this indicates that the Nephilim survived the flood. I doubt it. I think that the passage may be saying that the sons of God had relations with the daughters of men more than once.

The Nephilim are giants — at least, according to the Greek Old Testament, the Septuagint, translated some 200 years before Christ at the behest of Ptolemy II Philadelphus.

The word Nephilim is translated Γιγαντες, or Gigantes — giants. And that they were giants is indicated in the next mention of these gigantic people, a passage that also tells us how they are identified in the Old Testament passages subsequently:

After forty days the men returned from spying out the land, and they went back to Moses, Aaron, and the whole congregation of Israel in the Wilderness of Paran at Kadesh. They brought back a report for the whole congregation and showed them the fruit of the land. And they gave this account to Moses: “We went into the land to which you sent us, and indeed, it is flowing with milk and honey. Here is some of its fruit! Nevertheless, the people living in the land are strong, and the cities are large and fortified. We even saw the descendants of Anak there. The Amalekites live in the land of the Negev; the Hittites, Jebusites, and Amorites live in the hill country; and the Canaanites live by the sea and along the Jordan.” Then Caleb quieted the people before Moses and said, “We must go up and take possession of the land, for we can certainly conquer it!” But the men who had gone up with him replied, “We cannot go up against the people, for they are stronger than we are!” So they gave the Israelites a bad report about the land that they had spied out: “The land we explored devours its inhabitants, and all the people we saw there are great in stature. We even saw the Nephilim there—the descendants of Anak that come from the Nephilim! We seemed like grasshoppers in our own sight, and we must have seemed the same to them!”

The word Anak survives in the Indonesian language as “child” — this is probably an impossible etymological stretch — but nonetheless it is curious that the name of the child of the sons of God survives as the word ‘child’ in at least one ancient language.

But a much closer verification is found in some Egyptian execration texts which refer to the Iy-canaq — who are princes with Semitic names.

Hebron, in the Palestinian territories, strangely enough, was the city or μητρόπολις, G3619, of the Anakim (Josh 14:15; 15:13; 21:11) according to the Septuagint. Anak came from the “city of Arba” (qiryat ’arbac) Josh 15:13 which is Hebron (= Kiriath-arba). See Numbers 13:22 — the chiefs of Hebron are said to be Anak’s descendants.

Stories about giants who were sons of gods are not confined to the Jewish scriptures, of course: Near-Eastern mythology has stories of giants such as the epic of Gilgamesh and Enkidu; Ireland tells us about Fynn, there are giants in Norse mythology, there is Pan Gu the Chinese giant, and there are giants in Australian indigenous legends, and there are American Indian giants; these were indeed the ‘mighty men of old, men of renown” in many cultures.

Today in scientific circles these are widely believed to be mythical but on the other hand there have been plenty of giant skeletons found, something that has been curiously suppressed. I remember reading somewhere that the Giant Skulls were actually Mammoth skulls misinterpreted, but as I have earlier mentioned in another substack post the one in the newspaper article below doesn’t look like this.

The New Testament is not silent on the issue either: the letter of 2 Peter there is another reference to the angelic fathers of the Nephilim; in a passage that seems to consider these angels as somewhat analogous with the Greek Titans.

You see, in his second epistle, which also has an extensive passage subsequently about Noah’s flood, Peter speaks of the “angels who sinned”, who were thrown into a place called Tartarus:

For if God did not spare the angels who sinned, but threw them into Tartarus and locked them up in chains in utter darkness, to be kept until the judgment… 2 Peter 2:4

These angels are also mentioned in 1 Corinthans, a rather controversial passage: “That is why a wife ought to have a symbol of authority on her head, because of the angels.” 1 Corinthians 11:10. I presume the symbol of authority — ie some sort of head covering — is intended to protect the good angels from temptation — if someone has a different interpretation please put it in the comments below!

Yahweh wanted the Nephilim destroyed utterly.

Since I was a small child, God’s decision to destroy the earth in the time of Noah, and also, once I had read the Old Testament, his command to completely destroy certain peoples in the region of Israel, caused me doubts and dismay. Why does God command genocide, essentially? It’s a good question — and the usual answer of Protestant theologians is not “I don’t know” which might have been a better answer I think — but “you have to obey God regardless.”

Of course, we definitely ought to obey God regardless, but contemporary scholarship means his commands are not so unreasonable as we might think in the context of the time: when we understand the context in which these passages were written, God’s command to destroy all the children of the angelic beings seems a lot more logical, rather than that he might simply want to destroy a random bunch of Canaanite people groups, no matter how much they might have sinned. Even so, God waits until the full measure of their sins has been filled up (Genesis 15:16).

And that the giants — the Nephilim, the sons of Anak — were the ones God wanted destroyed is what the Bible explicitly says:

At that time Joshua proceeded to eliminate the Anakim from the hill country of Hebron, Debir, and Anab, and from all the hill country of Judah and of Israel. Joshua devoted them to destruction, along with their cities. Joshua 11:21

And

In accordance with the Lord’s command to him, Joshua gave to Caleb son of Jephunneh a portion in Judah—Kiriath Arba, that is, Hebron. (Arba was the forefather of Anak.) From Hebron Caleb drove out the three Anakites—Sheshai, Ahiman and Talmai, the sons of Anak. Joshua 15:13-14

And of course one of King Saul’s major sins is that he does not obey God. This passage is both terrifying and delightful: the touches of comedy that show through — Saul’s lies and distortions, to himself, and to the Lord indeed through the prophet Samuel, and Samuel’s sarcastic response, “then what is the bleating of sheep and cattle that I hear?”

Then Samuel said to Saul, “The Lord sent me to anoint you king over His people Israel. Now therefore, listen to the words of the Lord. This is what the Lord of Hosts says: ‘I witnessed what the Amalekites did to the Israelites when they ambushed them on their way up from Egypt. Now go and attack the Amalekites and devote to destruction all that belongs to them. Do not spare them, but put to death men and women, children and infants, oxen and sheep, camels and donkeys.’” So Saul summoned the troops and numbered them at Telaim—200,000 foot soldiers and 10,000 men of Judah. Saul came to the city of Amalek and lay in wait in the valley. And he warned the Kenites, “Since you showed kindness to all the Israelites when they came up out of Egypt, go on and get away from the Amalekites. Otherwise I will sweep you away with them.” So the Kenites moved away from the Amalekites. Then Saul struck down the Amalekites all the way from Havilah to Shur, which is east of Egypt. He captured Agag king of Amalek alive, but devoted all the others to destruction with the sword. Saul and his troops spared Agag, along with the best of the sheep and cattle, the fat calves and lambs, and the best of everything else. They were unwilling to destroy them, but they devoted to destruction all that was despised and worthless. Then the word of the Lord came to Samuel, saying, “I regret that I have made Saul king, for he has turned away from following Me and has not carried out My instructions.” And Samuel was distressed and cried out to the Lord all that night. Early in the morning Samuel got up to confront Saul, but he was told, “Saul has gone to Carmel, and behold, he has set up a monument for himself and has turned and gone down to Gilgal.” When Samuel reached him, Saul said to him, “May the Lord bless you. I have carried out the Lord’s instructions.” But Samuel replied, “Then what is this bleating of sheep and lowing of cattle that I hear?” Saul answered, “The troops brought them from the Amalekites; they spared the best sheep and cattle to sacrifice to the Lord your God, but the rest we devoted to destruction.” “Stop!” exclaimed Samuel. “Let me tell you what the Lord said to me last night.” “Tell me,” Saul replied. And Samuel said, “Although you were once small in your own eyes, have you not become the head of the tribes of Israel? The Lord anointed you king over Israel and sent you on a mission, saying, ‘Go and devote to destruction the sinful Amalekites. Fight against them until you have wiped them out.’ So why did you not obey the Lord? Why did you rush upon the plunder and do evil in the sight of the Lord?” “But I did obey the Lord,” Saul replied. “I went on the mission that the Lord gave me. I brought back Agag king of Amalek and devoted the Amalekites to destruction. The troops took sheep and cattle from the plunder, the best of the things devoted to destruction, in order to sacrifice them to the Lord your God at Gilgal.” But Samuel declared: “Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices

as much as in obedience to His voice?

Behold, obedience is better than sacrifice,

and attentiveness is better than the fat of rams.

For rebellion is like the sin of divination,

and arrogance is like the wickedness of idolatry.

Because you have rejected the word of the Lord,

He has rejected you as king.” Then Saul said to Samuel, “I have sinned; I have transgressed the Lord’s commandment and your instructions, because I feared the people and obeyed their voice. Now therefore, please forgive my sin and return with me so I can worship the Lord.” “I will not return with you,” Samuel replied. “For you have rejected the word of the Lord, and He has rejected you as king over Israel.” As Samuel turned to go, Saul grabbed the hem of his robe, and it tore. So Samuel said to him, “The Lord has torn the kingdom of Israel from you today and has given it to your neighbor who is better than you. Moreover, the Glory of Israel does not lie or change His mind, for He is not a man, that He should change His mind.” “I have sinned,” Saul replied. “Please honor me now before the elders of my people and before Israel. Come back with me, so that I may worship the Lord your God.” So Samuel went back with Saul, and Saul worshiped the Lord. Then Samuel said, “Bring me Agag king of the Amalekites.” Agag came to him cheerfully, for he thought, “Surely the bitterness of death is past.” But Samuel declared: “As your sword has made women childless,

so your mother will be childless among women.” And Samuel hacked Agag to pieces before the Lord at Gilgal.

It is strange to our contemporary ears that Samuel’s obedience took the form of hacking Agag to pieces before the Lord.

It is worthwhile noting that Haman, who was the enemy of the Jews long afterwards mentioned in the book of Esther, was also a descendant of Anak, through Agag the king of the Amalekites. Because of Saul’s disobedience, some of Agag’s descendants survived, and caused problems many hundreds of years later.

These offspring of angelic beings seem to have rebellion against God written into their DNA — if this seems like a modern interpretation to you consider that DNA is just our contemporary more nuanced understanding of genealogy, something the ancients understood and recorded with fanatical accuracy.

So when God destroyed the earth in the flood, an event I assume is historical because the Biblical narrative certainly assumes that it is, I think we can see that he had a very good reason to do so.

The coming of the Messiah

The Messiah has a genealogy also — Jesus’ genealogy is given twice in the New Testament — the Luke genealogy is probably to be taken more seriously than the Matthew version which was possibly cherry-picked from the various options available in the Jewish temple at that time, to make the number of generations conform to the gematria of DWD (David) which equals 14 (D=4, W=6). But we simply don’t know at this distance in time; other people have different theories, that’s just mine.

Jesus died on the cross to redeem humanity, and to reconcile all creation to God, so that in the end, “at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;” Philippians 2:10 even those dwelling ‘under the earth’ will one day bow to the Lord in submission.

A comment on the Jewish doctrine of ḥērem

The Jewish doctrine of ḥērem refers to the command of God in Deuteronomy 20:17 to destroy the descendants of Anak.

But today at this time in history we see that the Jewish people for the first time since the coming of the Messiah are turning to Him again not just individually (think of St Patrick who was a Jew, Richard Wurmbrand, the composer Mendelssohn ) but en masse in submission and worship to Jesus: this is surely a sign of the proximity of the time of the end, for until now their calling and witness has been to preserve the Old Covenant, and to ensure that no one in their right minds could claim that the ancient prophecies were written after the coming of the Messiah. If the necessity for this witness is over, it surely indicates that the return of Jesus is very near.

At the same time, the nation of Israel is fighting for its existence against intransigent foreign enemies, but we should bear in mind that in contemporary Judaism the Jewish doctrine of ḥērem means exclusion/excommunication and not annihilation (such an excommunication or ḥērem was ironically used against the aforementioned Spinoza actually).

There is no evidence that I can see that the Jewish leadership wish to annihilate all the Palestinians or subjugate them entirely to a totalitarian regime (Israel is a democracy unlike the Palestinian territories): some claim this, whereas Hamas explicitly demands the subjugation of the entire region to Islam, both in their 1988 and their 2017 statements of intent. But they have been forced into a war they didn’t want. Sun Tzu implies that those who go into war in sorrow are more likely to win — but only God knows the future.

However, if any of the Israel’s leadership ever did turn to the doctrine of ḥērem as literal dedication by complete destruction, it would not be biblical, for it is very doubtful that the present Palestinians are indeed the Philistine/Canaanite descendants of Anak; rather it seems they are mostly of Arabic descent, and claim descent from the line of Ishmael.

Let me repeat: where all this will lead only God knows, although the Jewish evangelistic organisation bringing the gospel to the Jews once again, One for Israel, themselves believe that Ezekiel chapter 37-39 is being fulfilled before our very eyes…

And this would mean that Russia, Iran, Syria, and possibly Turkey are destined to attack Israel, whereupon the Lord will miraculously deliver the whole nation with His return, not to bring salvation by repentance, but to bring judgement to the gentiles. That there has never been a time in history since the time of Ezekiel where this alignment of nations is even possible gives credence to their view. But it is important to temper our expectations and/or fears: many times in the past Christians have believed that Jesus’ return is imminent, but God is patient, and it obviously hasn’t eventuated when people expected or foolishly prophesied.

The days of Noah.

For just like the days of Noah were, so the coming of the Son of Man will be. For in those days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day Noah entered the ark. And they knew nothing until the flood came and took them all away. It will be the same at the coming of the Son of Man. Matthew 24:37-39

But if the days come when the Nephilim return, if there are supernaturally birthed giants again walking the earth, people will then be saying that these days are indeed like the days of Noah…

Nevertheless, the exact day and time of Jesus’ return, no one on earths knows.

All we know is that it will be unexpected.

It would be very easy for us to say, “well, the Nephilim have not returned, it is not like the days of Noah” or “Well, there is no Antichrist in the temple yet, so Jesus will not return yet” — such interpretations might well turn out to be historical follies. The temple of God today, after all, is the bodies of human beings who possess the Holy Spirit, the true body of Christ is built with living bricks not bricks of stone, and the day when He will return to claim His throne will be unexpected, and could indeed even be today, or tomorrow, or the next day, or the very next moment.

So brothers and sisters, we must make ourselves ready. I tell these things to myself too: for sometimes I fall back into habit instead of zeal and devotion.

Let your love and repentance be genuine. Keep your oil lamps ready, keep a good supply of oil in reserve: this means seeking God daily, feeding your spirit on the holy scriptures, going to church, and doing your duty by serving and loving God with all your strength and heart and mind and soul, and loving your neighbour as yourself.

In other words, friends, obey God.