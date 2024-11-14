Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Carefully consider what is right in the eyes of everybody. If it is possible on your part, live at peace with everyone. Do not avenge yourselves, beloved, but leave room for God’s wrath. For it is written: “Vengeance is Mine; I will repay, says the Lord.” Romans 12:17-19

I am just writing this note, to add to what I say about the Nuremberg Code violations: many Christians still do not acknowledge what happened. Many people do not acknowledge what happened. Paul’s advice is good advice.