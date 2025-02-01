Melania Trump’s famous hat at her inauguration is a powerful and direct symbol of her authority as the wife of the President of the United States, that has been much commented on in the media.

Of interest is the fact that Melania presumably wore the hat not only to the inauguration, but probably to the prayer service beforehand at St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is a block away from the White House.

Many Christians today would see the woman who wears a hat to worship as someone following an antiquated custom, invested in religious trappings and mere outward appearance, motivated by Pharisaical concern with outward show rather than inward spiritual reality.

But it is worth considering what the hat symbolises; and the scripture passage that inspired this custom, which says that it is a woman’s authority.

Indeed, the woman’s hat has a long history in customs of Christian worship.

Today, this tradition has all but died in the Western World.

The passage that Christian women through the ages have been obeying is in Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians.

It is often assumed that the hat is proclaiming a woman’s submission to her husband, but this is not what Paul says: he says literally, “That is why a wife ought to have authority on her head, because of the angels.” It is a symbol of authority, not of submission to men, and the authority is directed at the angelic powers, not at human beings. (Note that I’m not sure I see the causal connection myself between “Neither was man created for woman, but woman for man.” and “That is why a wife ought to have a symbol of authority on her head, because of the angels.” - it appears tenuous but what it seems to be saying what is quite obvious — that women and men are quite different. )

Here is the passage (translated a bit more literally now):

Now I commend you because you remember me in everything and maintain the traditions even as I delivered them to you. But I want you to understand that the head of every man is Christ, the head of a wife is her husband, and the head of Christ is God. Every man who prays or prophesies with his head covered dishonors his head, but every wife who prays or prophesies with her head uncovered dishonors her head, since it is the same as if her head were shaven. For if a wife will not cover her head, then she should cut her hair short. But since it is disgraceful for a wife to cut off her hair or shave her head, let her cover her head. For a man ought not to cover his head, since he is the image and glory of God, but woman is the glory of man. For man is not from woman, but woman from man. Neither was man created for the woman, but the woman for man. That is why a wife ought to have authority upon her head, because of the angels. In the Lord, however, woman is not independent of man, nor is man independent of woman. For just as woman came from man, so also man is from woman. But everything is from God. Judge for yourselves: is it proper for a wife to pray to God with her head uncovered? Does not nature itself teach you that if a man wears long hair it is a disgrace for him, but if a woman has long hair, it is her glory? For her hair is given to her for a covering. If anyone is inclined to be contentious, we have no such practice, nor do the churches of God. 1 Corinthians 11:1-16

Now there are different kinds of angelic powers. Some are good and some are evil.

The good angels are submitted to Christ and confess Jesus as Lord, and one may know them immediately because they are confess Christ. I do not think they need a symbol to tell them that they must serve the servants of God.

The evil angelic powers, however, are arrayed against Christ, do not acknowledge his Lordship or coming as Messiah in the flesh, and they have a kind of military hierarchy. At the bottom is the foot-soldiers, the run-of-the-mill evil spirits which were believed in Jesus’ time to be the immortal spirits of Nephilim whose bodies perished in the flood; these are the spirits that possess people and do mischief and bring minor temptations to people’s thoughts. Because the Nephilim were offspring of the sons of god, they were said in the first century apocalyptic literature to have immortal spirits like angels; this is why their spirits remained on earth when they perished in the flood.

At the same time there are angels who fell, who today still rebel against God, and although they have been completely defeated by Jesus on the cross, yet they still have authority over people who do not know Christ; some of these angels I presume were allies of the sons of God in Genesis 6 which took human women as wives and were the progenitors of the Nephilim — today I suggest that these might be the spiritual ruling authorities over cities and realms, which are indeed much more powerful and malevolent than the average evil spirit that troubles us with thoughts of temptation and the like.

The woman’s hat is directed symbolically at these ruling angelic authorities, not just the run-of-the-mill unclean spirits, and is a symbol saying, we are not subject to you (as women were in Genesis chapter 6). The hat is a symbol saying, “we have the authority over you, because we know Yahweh God, because we know Jesus.”

In my original explanation I think I got over-complicated: but what is still worth noting is that Paul subsequently acknowledges the complexity of male-female relationships in the body of the church when he is saying, “Nevertheless, in the Lord woman is not independent of man nor man of woman; for as woman was made from man, so man is [?born] from woman.” (The word “born” is not in the Greek but this is what it means, and one might think of Jesus’ mother, who exercises a kind of authority even over Him in the wedding at Cana; or at least, he obeys her.)

And also Paul seems to acknowledge the possibility that what he is saying is relative to cultural customs, when he says “If anyone is inclined to be contentious, we have no such practice, nor do the churches of God.” — however it is worth noting that this present age and culture is the only one in two thousand years to my knowledge, and only in the western world, which is falling away from God, where this custom has not been followed in churches.

But again — in Christianity Paul says a hat is a symbol of authority - I believe the head covering in this case is saying not to men “I submit to you” but rather, a woman who wears a hat is saying to the hostile angels (not the angels of God but the other ones, the evil powers and authorities ) “I am not subject to you, because of Christ I have authority over you”.

We have a tendency to see hats on women in churches as a sign of submission, but I think we can see in the case of Melania Trump, that it may rather be a power move. Indeed many commentators say it is a power move directed specifically at their enemies who stole the election from them and tried every wicked trick in the book to keep Trump out of the Oval office.

Indeed there is also a point about Christian authority one might recognise here. Being in an authority structure lifts us up to the maximum stature we can have — by submitting ourselves to God we attain the stature of Christ — which is the maximum stature any human being can have. A human being only reaches their maximum stature by embracing the position and authority that God has given them, through Christian love. A man who submits himself to Christ becomes the greatest man whom he can be; and he who submits himself to others in service and is the most lowly of all and the most humble (in a true sense) is given authority by God in the church. The entire thing is counter-intuitive, and can only be achieved by Christian love.

On earth, the Son of God earned His authority by submitting Himself to the Father’s will in Gethsemane, and to the walk to Calvary and shameful suffering at the hands of sinful human beings, to save them from sin. And yet, in the holy Trinity, Father Son and Holy Spirit are coequal and coeternal, united by love.

Thus is everything people might say to limit the idea of authority to simple power structures completely untrue with regard to authority in a Christian understanding. It is all about love and reciprocity in suffering for others.

But the hat in church is about Christ’s victory over evil powers.

And thus we see, Melania Trump, wearing a hat to church, being a power symbol to everyone in the world of a woman’s authority.

NOTE: I have just looked at the Greek. It does not say a “symbol” of authority — it simply says “authority”.