The submissions regarding the Misinformation Bill are being put online — only 88 have been published as of 21 October 2024 1:53 PM WA time — mine is not one of them, despite the fact that I ticked the box.
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Environment_and_Communications/MisandDisinfobill/Submissions
Keep fighting. We saw where this leads, during Covid.