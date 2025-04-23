Jordan Peterson to Joe Rogan:

“In the Gospels, Christ tells people to store up treasure in heaven where it doesn’t rust, where the thieves can’t steal it,” he said. “That’s reputational treasure.” Unlike cash, status, or influence, reputation can’t be hacked, stolen, or wiped out in a collapse. “If you conduct yourself impeccably, you’ll develop a storehouse of reputation that will withstand all catastrophe,” Peterson continued. “Nothing can touch it. There’s no place you can put your wealth that’s more effective than that. It’s the least assailable place.”

In fact, the treasure in heaven is not public reputation by any means: it is a private relationship with God the Father of love that takes place in secrecy, through prayer and acts of righteousness that are hidden from the eyes of others. This is seen very clearly by the context of this Bible verse, in Matthew chapter 6:1-20

“Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of people in order to be noticed by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven. So whenever you give to the poor, don’t blow a trumpet before you like the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets so that they will be praised by people. I tell all of you with certainty, they have their full reward! But when you give to the poor, don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be done in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” “And whenever you pray, don’t be like the hypocrites who love to stand in the synagogues and on the street corners so that they will be seen by people. I tell all of you with certainty, they have their full reward! But whenever you pray, go into your room, close the door, and pray to your Father who is hidden. And your Father who sees from the hidden place will reward you. “When you are praying, don’t say meaningless things[e] like the unbelievers do, because they think they will be heard by being so wordy. Don’t be like them, because your Father knows what you need before you ask him. Therefore, this is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven,

may your name be kept holy.

May your kingdom come.

May your will be done,

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us today our daily bread,

and forgive us our sins,

as we have forgiven those who have sinned against us.

And never bring us into temptation,

but deliver us from the evil one.’ Because if you forgive people their offenses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive people their offenses, your Father will not forgive your offenses.” “Whenever you fast, don’t be gloomy like the hypocrites, because they put on sad faces to show others they are fasting. I tell all of you with certainty, they have their full reward! But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, so that your fasting will not be noticed by others but by your Father who is in the hidden place. And your Father who watches from the hidden place will reward you.” “Stop storing up treasures for yourselves on earth, where moths and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal. But keep on storing up treasures for yourselves in heaven, where moths and rust do not destroy and where thieves do not break in and steal, because where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Indeed, reputation is not unhackable: mud sticks, as they say, and a good person can be assailed by opponents who try to ruin his or her reputation and sometimes these people may partially succeed. This is why we should always give people the benefit of the doubt when they have a bad reputation.

And Jesus indeed showed compassion to those people like Zachhaeus and Levi, and the woman caught in adultery, and so many others in the Gospels, who did indeed have a bad reputation, who perhaps even in some cases deserved to have a bad reputation. These people had a treasure in heaven because they repented, and because they were forgiven, and nothing beats knowing that God has forgiven your sins, not even having a good reputation.

And Jesus is saying here that when our treasure is in heaven — i.e. God Himself is our treasure — and when knowing our Father in heaven and loving Him is the thing we account most valuable in our lives — then we have a treasure in heaven that surpasses everything we could possibly earn on earth, even by having a cast-iron public image because we have tried so very hard to be good all the time — because knowing God’s forgiveness and grace and knowing Him in secret and loving Him privately is so much better than this dry and sterile ideal of a good reputation. Who cares what other people think, when we know Jesus?

Addendum: Jesus does make a promise, however, that we can have a good reputation, i.e. a cup that is clean on the outside — In Matthew 23:26 Jesus says “Blind Pharisee! First clean the inside of the cup and dish, and then the outside also will be clean.” Cleaning the inside of the cup and dish, means accepting God’s forgiveness and grace whereby our inner sinful motivations are cleansed and we are given a new spirit and a new heart.

Addendum 2: I am listening to his conversation with Joe Rogan — despite this interpretational lack (which perhaps shows that Peterson still partly sees religion as a struggle to please a God who is distant, and not a genuine relationship with a living God who desires our intimacy ) Jordan Peterson says much in this conversation that is fine and worth listening to.