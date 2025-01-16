https://x.com/DrPatSoonShiong/status/1877901238987084213

The Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades, which has a capacity of 117 million gallons (443 million litres) has been offline since February last year, for repairs to its cover, supposedly because it is unsafe to have a cover with a rip in it because the water might get some tree branches or bugs in it. One wonders where their sense of proportion is, when in retrospect it is objectively a lot more unsafe to not have any water to fight fires. Did no one think of this?

Gavin Newsome (governor of California) who is ultimately responsible, is asking who is responsible, thus fulfilling a prophetic Babylon Bee headline from January 21 2022 (https://babylonbee.com/news/gavin-newsom-demands-answers-from-whoevers-in-charge-of-california/)

Strangely the best news report on this subject came from India.

https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2025/01/11/la-wildfires-here-s-why-pacific-palisades-reservoir-was-offline-since-feb-2024.html

https://www.newsmax.com/us/reservoir-los-angeles-pacific-palisades/2025/01/10/id/1194650/