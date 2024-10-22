Just something different, part of my other life as a composer:

This piece of music was originally created for a created projection art and light project, but ultimately it wasn't used (a few of the other tracks were used, actually). It turned out to be a very peaceful piece of music, which I myself enjoy listening to; this doesn't happen with everything I write or perform or record! It was created using Reason version 12 on an iMac Pro, simply playing everything in, one track after another.

The woodwind instruments are splendid on the Objekt Modelling Synthesizer, actually; I modified one of the instruments to create something like a Duduk, one of my favourite instruments; I actually own one, believe it or not, but this is an electronic version. I had been listening to some old episodes of Jaroslav Kovaricek's Dreamtime on youtube -- I think this inspired this piece -- as well as the Syriac music of Father Nehme Nehme, the wonderful Lebanese Maronite musician.