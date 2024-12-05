Trump is being inaugurated on January 20th.

Peter Hotez is a doctor who pushed the vaccines tirelessly on social media and the mainstream media during the COVID era; he has long been known as a shill for big pharma.

So here is Peter Hotez revealing the things he says are coming next, starting on January 21st. I wonder why that particular date? Very suspicious that the timetable of these viruses follows the presidential inauguration so closely - I wonder why that is?