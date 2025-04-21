Pope Francis has died at aged 88. The first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, he died at 07:35 local time on Easter Monday.

Mourners are gathering in St Peter's Square - passers by have been seen weeping with sadness. World leaders are offering their tribute and King Charles has said he "profoundly touched the lives of so many"

Only yesterday Francis appeared in St Peter's Square and wished "Happy Easter" to thousands of worshippers gathered there.

He was recently discharged from hospital after five weeks of treatment for an infection.