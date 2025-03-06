Power and politics: an essay about the vagaries of electricity generation and the possibilities of political change in Western Australia

Western Power is our power provider in Western Australia. Now what’s been happening is that the State Government — both the right-wing labor and left-wing liberal governments — have gone rampantly green and been encouraging solar panels and putting up wind farms for years.

The only problem is, that such power is unreliable and intermittent, and they didn’t really think it through: the power still needs to have a component that is coal powered because when the wind and solar drop out, the power to people’s houses still needs to continue. And the fact is that a coal fired power station needs a day or two to fire up — so the coal fired power station needs to be running already 24/7 with nobody paying for it just in case the wind stops or the sun stops shining (we don’t have any nuclear reactors in WA because they are evil according to the Greens).

Now at the same time because human beings are a virus on the earth and we should all feel guilty for existing, according to the Greens anyway, they’ve been closing down our coal mines and our coal fired power stations, both of which are stupid things to do, to the point that at one stage they even began shipping coal from the Eastern States, from Sydney in fact, to fire our coal power stations, which surely causes more CO2 emissions than digging it up in WA, not that I care about CO2 emissions (the net effect is good, particularly on Agriculture, most of the downsides of extra CO2 are mythology and lies).

Tony Ball — one of the good guys - more about him below

Now this mismanagement of power has caused a massive hike in our power prices: I have had bills of more than $1000, which is a huge proportion of my income, to the point I’ve had to take on extra work this year, not only because of power price hikes but because everything else has gone up because of the high power prices: this sort of mismanagement is one of the major causes of the inflation in our country.

Now, perceiving that these power price hikes are making them unpopular, the State Government has started giving the customers (us) rebates, something that incenses many people even more — for not only are they mismanaging our taxes, they are further haemorrhaging money by collecting it then giving it back to us.

In order to save money, the State Government decided some time ago to stop washing the power lines every year to get rid of dust that accumulates over summer. When autumn approaches, a small bit of drizzling rain on the powerlines causes fires at the top of the power pole, usually destroying the transformer and causing a local blackout.

This resulted in a crisis three days ago: at about 7:30am in the morning there was a bit of drizzle and suddenly 93 different places in Western Australia were without power; this represents about 40,000 “customers”, which may well amount to 100,000 people or more.

My house, which is in one of the poorer outlying suburbs, lost power at 7:30am.

People in the more wealthy suburbs had their power on well within a day; the justification for this is because there are hospitals in those suburbs or other essential infrastructure — but it took them about 40 hours to get my power back on. All the food in my fridge was spoiled.

The great thing about the socialist government, though, is that it is going to haemorrhage more money and give us $120 each for our spoiled food. Considering the food that was spoiled represents about $300 it is not going to cover the cost. But its something — forgive me if I resent the government taking money off me, then giving it back because they mismanaged it though.

But the other problem is, I simply won’t have space in my rubbish bin to put all the spoiled food.

And there is a reason for that. The thing is, in Australia there are three tiers of government: Federal, State and Local.

Federal and State have both gone idiot green, and the local government is just as bad. Because human beings are a virus on the earth that needs to be eliminated and because we should all feel guilty for existing and especially producing rubbish instead of making a new rubbish tip and paying for more rubbish collection they have been trying to social engineer us to into producing less rubbish. Instead of a general rubbish bin collected once a week, which they removed from our properties about a month ago, they’ve now given us a dwarf bin:

This dwarf bin might only look a little more than half as big as the usual bins, but that’s a visual illusion. Because it is volume and not height that matters, it’s actually about somewhere between one third and one quarter of the capacity of the larger bin, and since it’s only collected every two weeks now instead of every week, in effect we have about one sixth to one eighth of the general rubbish collected beforehand. My bin is already full and now I have to put everything that was in my fridge and freezer somewhere: I suspect it will end up in one of the giant recycling bins.

The other thing that has been happening is that we have been in a water crisis for more than twenty three years, since 2001, and are only allowed to water our gardens two days a week. Actually, when you go through the rich suburbs you can tell which houses have secret underground sprinklers (yes this is a thing) because they have lovely green lawns. Everywhere else, the lawns are dry and dead in summer.

With my parents I once crossed the border from Hong Kong to Shenzhen in China in 1982 at the height of the cultural revolution, and what particularly struck me was how there was no grass or gardens: this is because grass and gardens are sinful and bourgeois and the Marxists had them all pulled out in their Communist zeal.

Well my own suburb in Western Australia now looks very similar to Shenzhen in those days.

This philosophy of scarcity is disgusting, considering the wealth that is coming into this state from mining. We supposedly are producing 298 billion litres of water every year by desalination, which is 100 times more than Saudi Arabia — where is this water going? Why are we still in a water emergency after almost 25 years? The perpetual state of emergency is a technique predicted by George Orwell in 1984.

Well one of the reasons they can justify this philosophy of scarcity is doubtless that they are taking millions of immigrants in every year. Let me say, I don’t mind immigrants: when I was a teenager the first girl I ever kissed was an immigrant from Hong Kong, and my best friend in Primary school was an immigrant from Pakistan. But one has to suspect that the reason they’re encouraging immigration is to keep the economy going. In fact, it is a common opinion among economists in my country that the only reason the economy is still going is because of immigration. The demand for water is increasing as quickly as the extra water comes into the system; but do you know, I once had a water board guy tell me that Western Australia is not going to run out of water for at least 25 years.

And the other sign that all is not well in Western Australia is that I heard the other day of a women who lives in the hills East of Perth who has lost custody of her daughter because the child is identifying as a male, obviously with the help of the local school and some kind of insane woke counsellor who convinced the poor kid of this.

Despite this insanity, the churches are little help: even while they pray, “Give us more politicians who are Christians, Lord, we need more Christians in Parliament,” most will not lift a finger to help those politicians who are Christian; indeed, at times Christians who want to get elected are criticised by the ineffective clergy for being involved in worldly pursuits: would a Christian preacher say such a thing to a Doctor who sends women off to have abortions? This is called straining out a gnat and swallowing a camel. Indeed, the woke insanity, particularly “sustainability”, which is increasingly insane Gaia-worship masquerading as morality, lip service to which is really a kind of gospel of social acceptability and outward respectability, carbon neutrality is preached in the theological colleges and taught in all the Christian schools, instead of scientific skepticism and the practice of assessing data. Social injustice is the flip side of sustainability in most cases: it is the poor who pay for the obsessive greenwashing practiced by the rich. It is a peculiar kind of hypocrisy that claims politics is not fit for Christians to be involved in — and then praises sustainability and practices virtue signalling.

What we really need is a Trump in Western Australia.

But you know, it might be little more than a drop in the ocean, but just possibly an Anthony Ball will help: he is my good friend who is running for the Upper House in the State Parliament in the West Australian election this Saturday. To get him in, you just have to number twenty boxes below the line and put him number one — but how many people will be bothered?

However, unlike our present politicians, I can testify that Tony has his head screwed on straight (ironically despite surviving a stroke a few years ago which left him quite disabled at the time. God healed him at one point, quite miraculously, of a large blood clot in his brain, in response to our prayers, with the consequence that he didn’t have to undergo a very risky and invasive operation.) — Tony is an air force veteran, a Christian who does volunteer work for the Franklin Graham organisation, a regular helper at the local RSL, and a compassionate and kind man, and a good bloke to boot. This is not a political ad, by the way, but just sayin’… West Australians, think carefully about who you vote for in the forthcoming State and Federal elections. Liberal and Labor both failed us all during the pandemic, and they keep failing us. The main thing is, we need to get rid of all this woke green rubbish, and get a government in that manages our country well, and puts the interests of the people who live here first.