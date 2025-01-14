I removed a post last night on the topic of Jesus’ words about prayer actually — it wasn’t finished before I sent it out — apologies.

I had a thought about another previous post too — pray for Mark Zuckerberg. I was not very charitable towards him in my article yesterday (not that the man needs anyone’s charity in a material sense, but he is probably sensitive about what people think; of course I think it’s unlikely he would ever read any of my articles).

But send up a prayer for him anyway. He needs God’s grace maybe even more than the rest of us; the poor are the blessed ones.

Pray for me while you’re doing it. I certainly need God’s grace.

And for all my readers — we all need God’s help and grace.