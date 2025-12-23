Pray for Dilbert creator Scott Adams
The creator of the Dilbert comic strip, Scott Adams, is reportedly in the last throes of prostate cancer, which has metastasised and is now wrapped around his spine, causing paralysis in his lower torso. Please pray for him.
As an example of his cartoons, I have this one, which is one of his own favourites (I’m using it under fair use provisions, which I believe allow me to report on his humour) :
* he also spent an inordinate amount of time
How many shots did he sign up for? A lot, I think. He was one of the most stubborn of the Fauscists, as I recall. Obviously it's a horrible way to go out, and prayers for him can't hurt... But it does feel like he was hoisted on his own petard.
Obviously, Jesus asks us to love our enemies. But I wonder if he would have returned the favor.