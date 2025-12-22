FirstFactCheck

Richard Seager
Dec 23

Australia is not Israel. Booing the PM because you support bringing in laws to target Muslims, as well as reducing everyone's freedom of speech, is not going to get the support of the general Australian community and further it puts you and your community at loggerheads with that same general community. The shooting of Jews at Bondi by two Indians is outrageous but so was the targeting of anybody with a brown or black skin, by some of those same Jews, shortly afterwards. One of those guys was lucky to get off that bridge alive and probably would not have save for the Police.

Also I note that the Arab muslim community is taking the heat for what two Indians did. I'm not saying btw that radical Islamic preachers don't deserve some heat as they certainly do deserve it.

