Prime Minister Anthony Albanese behaves like a domestic abuser who lies about what has just happened, blaming the relatives who keep telling the victim to leave or to call the police. This is what is commonly called “gaslighting”, and the cure is always, telling the truth and bringing the truth to light publicly. Light is always the best disinfectant.

In his speech following the Bondi massacre last Monday, Albanese said, “We take ASIO’s advice very seriously. We work closely with them. We receive regular updates as well. The Director-General of ASIO has warned about a range of threats, be it anti-Semitism, the rise of right-wing extremist groups as well. And we continue to work closely with our security agencies.”

Failing to mention the core of the real problem, which is Islamic teachings in the Quran and the hadiths that praise and recommend the hatred and violence towards Jews and non-Moslems, which is the unfortunate root of the harmful ideology of violence that is being taught in mosques throughout Australia, Albanese instead blames the victims and those who have the temerity to speak up against anti-semitism.

Of course, not every Moslem is a bad person, or takes the more extreme literal view of the Quran, for instance the Bondi hero, Ahmed Al-Ahmed, who disarmed the gunman, and who is now himself the object of threats of violence from radical Moslems around the world.

Albanese did not mention Islam at all in his speech, but we all know who he wants to silence and who he wants to blame. For, as we all are aware, “far-right” is a dog-whistle for the left that means ‘anyone in Australia who speaks against government policies.”

Along the same lines, Albanese is promising tougher hate-speech laws.

Albanese himself has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause since long before the October 7th attacks — past footage shows him making speeches condemning Israel at Palestinian rallies — and he insulted Israel at a crucial point in the negotiations with Hamas for the exchange of the Israeli hostages for terrorists in September 2025 by recognising Palestine, causing significant setbacks in the peace process and in fact indirectly contributing to the suffering of the people in Gaza — and in October 2023 when Macron (who at various times sits on both sides of the fence) promised to fight against Hamas, Albanese refused to condemn Hamas. Everyone in Australia knows where Albanese stands, and that is why the crowd at Bondi booed him and shouted, “Shame on you.”

