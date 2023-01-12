This is the modern world: the bullies accuse the innocent parties of bullying them.

The abusers call the people standing up against their abuse, abusers.

Since December 2021 the Umbrella people have been staging a peaceful vigil outside of government house, involving speeches and the Last Post on bugle, until the bugler and trombonist were arrested last year. Since then, the Umbrella People have continued holding a peaceful silent vigil.

Governor Chris Dawson, former police minister and apparently a professing Christian, has done something dishonest, deceitful, a downright misuse of the law.

The residents of government house (i.e. the Governor and his family) accused the Umbrella People protesters of stalking them, by standing outside Government House making their protest.

On the 2nd January 2023 the police came and arrested the protesters.

It is very ironic to see ten heavily armed police claiming that two frail, unarmed protesters are being intimidating.

Policeman (A.I. Tight): “My name is Acting Inspector Tight, in view of your actions in this area, it constitutes stalking. You behaviour besets and intimidates.”

Protester 1: “Who are we stalking?”

Protester 2: “This looks pretty intimidating here. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 police.”

Protester 1: “You’re being intimidating.”

…Policeman (A.I. Tight): “Your activity here constitutes a stalking, your ongoing behaviour, besetting the residence, intimidating the occupants….”

The law about stalking is not intended to stifle peaceful political protests. It is to stop people from being intimidated; it is not intended to be used to intimidate people.

From the videos below