One kind of fact checking I sometimes do here is theological.

And one theological point of view that is certainly wrong and poisonous and that really bugs me is antisemitism, in particular, the anti-semitic idea called replacement theology, that the church has replaced Israel.

On the right, politically speaking, anti-semitism has been growing lately.

But Israel is clearly blessed by God — in one particular way very obviously at this time in history — faith that Jesus is the Jewish Messiah (which of course He is) is growing in Israel! This is something to praise God for.

“One for Israel” is a marvellous Jewish organisation that is insofar as I know the first Jewish group since the apostles in the 1st century to bring the gospel to Jews first and then to the Gentiles. There have been many Jewish individuals such as Richard Wurmbrand, St. Patrick, the composer Mendelssohn, etc throughout the last 2000 years who have brought the gospel to the gentiles. But here we have an organisation bringing the gospel to Jews first and then to the gentiles, the scriptural model. Here is a nice bookend to the age we live in: it begins with Pentecost, with Jews preaching to Jews and then to the gentiles. Now we have again Jews preaching to Jews and then to the gentiles.

This video from One for Israel looks at Psalm 72 from the perspective of Dr. Seth Postell who is a Jewish believer in Yeshua (Jesus) as Messiah and Lord.

What is outstanding about the way Dr Postell understands the scriptures is that he is unravelling the way that the Old Testament anticipates the coming of Jesus, in a more nuanced and idiomatically Hebrew way, that truly suits the psalms.

There is much anti-semitism online, from poisonous people such as Candace Owens to Tucker Carlson lately.

Gentiles who believe Israel has been completely replaced in God’s affection by the church ought to take note: I believe this growth of Jewish faith in Jesus and the completely wonderful renewing of theology via Jewish theology is a warning to Gentile Christians not to become proud. (see Romans 9-11) What if the very thing mentioned in Romans 11:18-21 is happening today?

Do not be arrogant toward the branches. If you are, remember it is not you who support the root, but the root that supports you. Then you will say, “Branches were broken off so that I might be grafted in.” That is true. They were broken off because of their unbelief, but you stand fast through faith. So do not become proud, but fear. For if God did not spare the natural branches, neither will he spare you. ROMANS 11:18-21

If it is, it is a wonderful hopeful sign too: that Jesus will soon return. For the ‘leaves coming out on the fig tree’ is surely the rebirth of Israel as a Jewish nation. Now we see the fig tree bearing fruit. This is incredible. Come Lord Jesus.

Here is Psalm 72 to read if you’re watching this video.

PSALM 72

By Solomon: God, give the king your fairness in judgment, endow this son of kings with your righteousness,

So that he can govern your people rightly and your poor with justice.

May mountains and hills provide your people with peace through righteousness.

May he defend the oppressed among the people, save the needy and crush the oppressor.

May they fear you as long as the sun endures and as long as the moon, through all generations.

May he be like rain falling on mown grass, like showers watering the land.

In his days, let the righteous flourish and peace abound, till the moon is no more.

May his empire stretch from sea to sea, from the River to the ends of the earth.

May desert-dwellers bow before him; may his enemies lick the dust.

The kings of Tarshish and the coasts will pay him tribute; the kings of Sheva and Seva will offer gifts.

Yes, all kings will prostrate themselves before him; all nations will serve him.

For he will rescue the needy when they cry, the poor too and those with none to help them.

He will have pity on the poor and needy; and the lives of the needy he will save.

He will redeem them from oppression and violence; their blood will be precious in his view.

May [the king] live long! May they give him gold from the land of Sheva!

May they pray for him continually; yes, bless him all day long.

May there be an abundance of grain in the land, all the way to the tops of the mountains.

May its crops rustle like the Lebanon. May people blossom in the city like the grasses in the fields.

May his name endure forever, his name continue as long as the sun.

Let all nations bless themselves in him, may all nations call him happy.

Blessed be the LORD, God, the God of Isra’el, who alone works wonders.

Blessed be his glorious name forever, and may the whole earth be filled with his glory. Amen. Amen.

This completes the prayers of David the son of Jesse.