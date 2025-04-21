Soon after the Federal Government has been notified about peer studies proving that the mRNA vaccines were contaminated with DNA, rather coincidentally, the Queensland Government is about to destroy the QoVax data and samples, which represents over 100,000 biospecimens from Covid mRNA vaccine recipients and a great deal of corresponding data. One thinks that they ought not to do this, as the “optics” are not good: it looks as though they are rushing to destroy the evidence.

However, Julian Gillespie, whose great work has been mentioned on this substack beforehand, and law firm PJ O’Brien and Associates, are opposing the destruction of data and samples with a legal notice and an accompanying letter, informing them that this information is evidence and its destruction will breach Breach statutory obligations under the Health Sector (Clinical Records) Retention and Disposal Schedule (Disposal Authorisation 2658), Public Records Act 2002 (Qld); and constitute a criminal offence under section 129 of the Criminal Code Act 1899 (Qld) for destruction of potential evidence in future legal proceedings.

The full article is here on Julian’s substack, and here is Rebekah Barnett’s important article about this travesty.

Here are the documents:

Legal Notice Qovax Study 21 April 2025 167KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Letter Of Demand Re Proposed Qovax Destruction 1 261KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Julian Gillespie’s Article: