Scott Adams died on January 13 2026, at 68 years of age, from the effects of metastatic prostate cancer. His ex-wife Shelly Miles announced his death in a live-stream on X on his show, “Coffee with Scott Adams.”

Here is the statement he made before he died, which was read by Shelly on the final episode of “Coffee with Scott Adams”:

A Final Message From Scott Adams

If you are reading this, things did not go well for me.

I have a few things to say before I go.

My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this, January 1st, 2026. If you wondered about any of my choices for my estate, or anything else, please know I am free of any coercion or inappropriate influence of any sort. I promise.

Next, many of my Christian friends asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive. So, here I go:

I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him.

The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won’t need any more convincing than that. And I hope I am still qualified for entry.

With your permission, I’d like to explain something about my life.

For the first part of my life, I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent, as a way to find meaning. That worked. But marriages don’t always last forever, and mine eventually ended, in a highly amicable way. I’m grateful for those years and for the people I came to call my family.

Once the marriage unwound, I needed a new focus. A new meaning. And so I donated myself to “the world,” literally speaking the words out loud in my otherwise silent home. From that point on, I looked for ways I could add the most to people’s lives, one way or another.

That marked the start of my evolution from Dilbert cartoonist to an author of what I hoped would be useful books. By then, I believed I had amassed enough life lessons that I could start passing them on. I continued making Dilbert comics, of course.

As luck would have it, I’m a good writer. My first book in the “useful” genre was How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big. That book turned out to be a huge success, often imitated, and influencing a wide variety of people. I still hear every day how much that book changed lives. My plan to be useful was working.

I followed up with my book Win Bigly, that trained an army of citizens how to be more persuasive, which they correctly saw as a minor super power. I know that book changed lives because I hear it often.

You’ll probably never know the impact the book had on the world, but I know, and it pleases me with giving me a sense of meaning that is impossible to describe.

My next book, Loserthink, tried to teach people how to think better, especially if they were displaying their thinking on social media. That one didn’t put much of a dent in the universe, but I tried.

Finally, my book Reframe Your Brain taught readers how to program their own thoughts to make their personal and professional lives better. I was surprised and delighted at how much positive impact that book is having.

I also started podcasting a live show called Coffee with Scott Adams, dedicated to helping people think about the world, and their lives, in a more productive way. I didn’t plan it this way, but it ended up helping lots of lonely people find a community that made them feel less lonely.

Again, that had great meaning for me.

I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my work, I’m asking you to pay it forward as best you can. That is the legacy I want.

Be useful.

And please know I loved you all to the end.

Scott Adams

As many have pointed out there is something of Pascal’s wager in Scott Adams’ public acceptance of Christ’s offer of salvation — and yet because God is merciful and “desires all men to be saved” (I Timothy 2:4), I believe we who are Christians can hope to see Scott Adams in heaven. I was indeed praying that he would accept Christ before he died, and perhaps Scott Adams had more faith, in the end, than even he realised.

We will all have jobs in heaven, viz. “His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!’” (Matthew 25:33) but what job the Lord might have for him there I cannot guess: there will be no imperfect office environments with self-serving, incompetent bosses and co-workers to mock. Perhaps his job at first will be receiving the gratitude and appreciation of the many people who in the context of their own daily absurdity found his comic strip encouraging, in the old sense of the word, of engendering courage, in a situation of powerlessness.

Indeed, he had a real insight into human psychology, such as this little gem from 2022:

One of Scott Adams’ enduring legacies will be that he enabled people to laugh at the lies that are told by people comfortable with the status quo, when the system is serving their self-interest, and in doing so, Scott shone a spotlight on the truth, and helped us to laugh at comfortable and self-assured hypocrites. This is a good thing to do, and it should remind us that truth is real even in the humble realm of cartoons, indeed, we should remember that Jesus also told parables that mocked the self-assured, the fools, and the hypocrites.

Which we all are, at times.

May the Lord have mercy on Scott Adams’ soul.