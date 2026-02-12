Richard Wurmbrand was a Romanian Jew who became a believer in Jesus and was eventually a Lutheran pastor, first under Fascism in Romania, then under Communism when Russia was under Stalin, Khrushchev and Brezhnev. He spent 14 years in prison for his faith, many years of this sentence were in solitary confinement. He is one of my favourite authors; he was often fact-checking Romanian Communist claims and propaganda.

A few great quotes from “The Answer to the Atheist’s handbook”

Interesting reflections on the Jewish presence in Japan:

In the imperial palace in Tokyo are kept three signs of the Japanese empire—a very old sword, a diamond, and a mirror of the great king. On the back of this mirror are inscribed some letters which have only recently been deciphered in Japan. After the Second World War, a brother of the emperor, the Prince Takahito Mikasa, began to inquire into Judaism. When the emperor was visited by Rabbi Goldmann of the Beth-Israel temple in Hertford, who was the executive chairman of the National Jewish Welfare Commission, the prince took care that the Rabbi should see this mirror of the great emperor. Without any difficulty the Rabbi was able to identify theletters as the Hebrew words Ehjeh Asher Ehjeh—I AM WHO I AM. The very words of the Bible, as found in Exodus 3:14! Immediately the prince and the rabbi began to speculate about how these Jewish words recorded by Moses in the Bible came to be found on an ancient sacred object of the Japanese. They supposed that in times of old, during the Babylonian captivity of the Jews, members of the ten tribes of Israel had brought this mirror as a present to the ruling emperor

In 1941, the Japanese bishop Jujai Nakada published a book called Japan in the Bible. Relying on documents of ancient times, he says that in the year A.D. 216, one hundred thousand men came from the Middle East to Japan. They are called in Japanese history the Hata tribe, and they won a very great influence over the economy and culture of Japan. The Hata called themselves Israj, which is much akin to Israel. They spoke about a great leader, whom they called prince Hata Kawa Katsu, who as a babe was rescued from the water, was then brought up in the palace of the king, and eventually freed from the bondage of slavery. In this form the biblical story of Moses came to Japan

The extra-biblical proofs of history as recorded by the Holy Scriptures are too numerous to be mentioned. They certainly cannot be discarded

A funny Jewish joke;

Goldstein was riding in a train. Opposite him was another Jew, Hershcovici. They did not know each other. Goldstein wanted to enter into a conversation, so he asked Hershcovici, “Comrade, tell me, please, what time it is.” Hershcovici did not answer. The question was repeated several times, every time in a louder voice. It did not help. In the end, Goldstein said, “But, comrade, I see that you have a watch on your wrist. Why don’t you tell me the time?” Hershcovici replied: “Comrade, you are not interested in this. I surmise that you would like to chat a little bit. If I had told you that it was 9 o’clock, you would have asked, ‘What brand of watch do you have?’ I would have replied, ‘It is a Swiss gold watch.’ You would have answered, ‘Then you must have a high position. You could not afford such a watch otherwise.’ I would have replied, ‘Yes, I am a director in the Ministry of External Commerce.’ Then you would have asked me where I stay in Moscow. I would answer, ‘On Street Artileriinaia.’ You would have asked if I have a family. I would have told you that I have a wife and three daughters. You would have asked if by chance I had their picture with me. I would have said yes and would have shown you the picture. You would have liked my beautiful elder daughter Esther and would have asked me if I would allow you to visit me once. Politeness would have obliged me to answer yes. You would have fallen in love with Esther and would have asked her hand inmarriage. And why should I give my daughter in marriage to a man who does not even possess a watch?”

His take on “Render unto Caesar” is interesting:

THE WORDS OF Jesus, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s,” are proof enough for the authors of The Atheist’ s Handbook that he taught servility toward what we would call today a colonial ruler. Now, first of all, Jesus never said these words to His disciples. He said them to His worst adversaries, the Pharisees. Their whole lives were a mockery of religion. So He told them, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” He was sure that by striving to do so, His opponents would soon find out that if they were complacent toward mad rulers (many Roman Caesars were mad), there would be nothing left to give to God. The disciples of Jesus must have understood well what He meant by these words, which have been so often misused. If somebody has been dishonest and wishes to make things right with those he has defrauded, he first has to establish as best he can what he owes and then pay it back. Now, what did a Jew owe to Caesar? What does a Christian owe to a godless ruler? Nothing. Even in Rome, nothing belonged rightfully to Caesar. Julius Caesar, a victorious Roman general, upon his return from a campaign in Gallia overthrew the Republic by military force. He was thus not a legitimate ruler. He was succeeded by tyrants, most of them more fit for an asylum than a throne. These tyrants robbed the population of the Roman Empire of its freedom. They gave nothing to it. Even less did anything in Palestine belong to Caesar. Profiting from a division between Jewish factions, Guaeus Pompeius occupied by force this small country and imposed upon it a regime of terror and corruption. Caesar never constructed a road in Palestine. The Jews did the work. He did not build a house. He did not plant a tree. “Render to Caesar what is Caesar’s” is a revolutionary, patriotic sentence, which in essence denies any right to the usurper. If any honest-thinking citizen in the Soviet Union had been told during the Nazi invasion, “Give to Hitler what is Hitler’s and to God what isGod’s,” he would have understood those words as meaning, “Give Hitler the boot and throw his troops out, because nothing belongs to him in the Soviet Union. He has no right even to be here.” The same would apply to past Soviet invasions in neighboring countries. The Roman authorities, and the Jewish high priests who were their stooges, evidently gave to the words of Jesus my interpretation. The proof is that they did not consider him a loyal citizen of the empire but a rebel, and they crucified him. Critics simply misrepresent the truth when they portray the authors of the New Testament as flatterers of the Roman authorities. “It contains no accusation against the Roman governor,” they say. “All the guilt of the crucifixion is attributed to the Jews, while Pilate is described as a passive observer.” It is easy to make such assertions in a country where Bibles are scarce. In Acts 4:27 we read: “For truly against Your holy Servant Jesus, whom You anointed, both Herod and Pontius Pilate, with the Gentiles and the people of Israel, were gathered together.” A Jewish mob, incited by priests, had asked for the crucifixion of Jesus. But Pilate on his own initiative added cruelty to cruelty. We know it from the words, “Then Pilate took Jesus and scourged Him” (John 19:1). The text implies the utter debasement of a Roman governor who finds pleasure in personally whipping a prisoner about whose innocence he is obviously convinced. Then the Gospel says very clearly that Pilate delivered Him to be crucified. John is not the only one to accuse the Roman governor. All the Evangelists reveal him as a henchman. Matthew writes, “When [Pilate] had scourged Jesus, he delivered Him to be crucified” (Matthew 27:26). Mark writes, “[Pilate] delivered Jesus, after he had scourged Him, to be crucified” (Mark 15:15). Luke quotes Pilate explicitly as saying, “I have found no fault in this Man…I will therefore chastise Him” (Luke 23:14,16). The authors of the New Testament never whitewashed the Romans for their part in the crucifixion of Jesus. They share in the guilt. Later church historians reported with fidelity how Roman authorities threw Christians to the wild beasts and subjected them to all kinds of atrocities. Far from being servile, as accused, true Christians in all ages have never recognized tyrants as their legitimate rulers. Neither did they consider it a duty to be submissive to them. The first book against Christianity of which we have any knowledge is The True Word by Celsus. Its date is aroundA.D. 175. It reproaches Christians for not defending the emperor, fighting for him, participating in his military expeditions, or working. Christians should look upon evil leaders as oppressors. They will get no flattery from the disciples of Christ. Skeptics and even ignorant Christians quote another Scripture to show that Christianity teaches blind submission to unjust rulers and is, therefore, a hindrance to the progress of humanity. The text is Romans 13:1–3: “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves.” But this same chapter defines what a Christian means by the “authority” to whom he owes obedience. Only he deserves this name who, as the minister of God, gives praise to those who do good and executes wrath on him who does evil (vv. 3,4). If a ruler does the contrary, if he punishes good and rewards evil, we can no longer recognize his power as being from God. Bible verses such as the foregoing made Christians resist tyranny. In the Middle Ages, Savonarola was burned at the stake because he had said, “Nothing is more abhorrent to a tyrant than service to Christ and a virtuous Christian life. For these are diametrically opposed to his own habits.” I quote from a discussion between Mary Queen of Scots and the Protestant Reformer John Knox: Mary: “Ye have taught the people to receive another religion than their princes can allow. And how can that doctrine be of God, seeing that God commands subjects to obey their princes?” Knox: “Madame, as right religion neither took original strength nor authority from worldly princes, but from the Eternal God alone, so are not subjects bound to frame their religion according to the appetites of their princes … If all the seed of Abraham should have been of the religion of Pharaoh … what religion would have been in the world? Or if all the men in the days of the apostles should have been of the religion of the Roman emperors, what religion could there have been on the face of the earth?” Mary: “Yes, but none of these men raised the sword against their princes.” Knox: “Yet, Madame, ye cannot deny, but that they resisted. For these that obey not … in some sort resist.”Mary: “But yet they resisted not by the sword.” Knox: “God, Madame, had not given them the power and the means.” Mary: “Think ye that subjects having power may resist their princes?” Knox: “If their princes exceed their bounds, Madame … it is no doubt but they may be resisted, even by power. For what if a father should go mad and try to kill his own children? Should they not seize him and take the sword or weapons from him by force? It is even so, Madame, with princes that would murder the children of God that are subject unto them. Their blind zeal is nothing but a very mad frenzy… and therefore to take the sword from them, to bind their hands and cast them in prison till that they be brought to a more sober mind is no disobedience against princes, but just obedience, because that it agreeth with the will of God.” The Bible inspired Lincoln and Wilberforce to fight for the abolition of slavery. Marx in his Das Kapital acknowledges the role of the Christian Shaftesbury in introducing laws protecting labor in the United Kingdom. It was a Russian Christian, Count Leo Tolstoy, who denied any authority to the czar. Thomas Jefferson, president of the United States, wrote, “I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man”; and “Rebellion against tyrants is obedience towards God.” Emerson wrote: “If you put a chain around the neck of a slave, the other fastens itself around your own.” Lincoln wrote: “If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.” In his message to the Congress on December 1, 1862, he said, “In giving freedom to the slaves, we give freedom to the free.”

More Reflection on Rebellion

The first to organize the demonstration that led to the revolution of 1905 in Russia were not the Communists, but Christian workers under the leadership of a priest, Gapon. The Communists profited from it and later hanged the priest. Christianity is as revolutionary as was communism, but our revolutions differ. Communist revolutions were always negative and destructive. We Christians are revolutionary in an entirely different sense. Christians use first and foremost the sword of the Spirit, which can kill sin without killing the sinner. By the sword of the Spirit, Christians have corrected many abuses. Where Christian civilization reigns, men are free, free even to be atheists. I defy my honored opponents to give me the name of a single man who is in prison in the United States, Great Britain, or West Germany for being an atheist. But in former Communist countries millions of my brethren and sisters in faith have passed through jails or have been killed. Who has fought for freedom and obtained it—atheists or Christians? Christians do not exclude the necessity of rebellion against tyranny. When oppressors by their excesses force them to rebel and the circumstances are favorable, their aim is always to replace tyranny with a regime favoring peace and justice, whereas Marx advocated “permanent revolution,” an expression he created. Permanent revolution for what? Revolution for revolution’s sake? Never a goal to be reached? Never even a Utopia to aim for? This is sheer sadism.

Christians never forget that the first rebel was the devil. They do not resort to rebellion easily, not even to rebellion against the Communist regime. But they are interested in earthly destinies, only that they have more than earthly aims. Men are like frogs living at the bottom of some dark well, from which they can see nothing of the outside world. Believers are men who, while living in such conditions, have heard the singing of a skylark. And miracle of miracles—they have understood the song! It speaks about sun and moon and stars and tree-covered mountains and hills and a wonderful sea. They have faith in this song. They have the assurance that there exists a heavenly paradise. Without neglecting their earthly duties, they strive toward it and call others to join them.

The Christian believes in a new birth. He believes that a frog can become a lark, that a human being can become a partaker of the divine nature, and this not by a long process, but instantly by faith in Jesus Christ. Believing all this, Christians fight for justice in this world while striving after the heavenly paradise.