Robert F Kennedy Junior has just been confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary — this is great news, not only for the US, but for other countries in the Anglosphere as well. It is going to be very hard for Australia’s TGA to continue lying through their back teeth when the truth is being revealed in the FDA, NIAID and the NIH.
Looking forward to the positive changes!
The Best Nominee - and they are all good